After the UEFA boycott: How will FIFA boss Infantino react? - Gallery UEFA boss Ceferin (l.) and FIFA boss Infantino need to talk. Image: dpa FIFA boss Gianni Infantino during his speech to the world governing body's congress. Image: dpa Gianni Infantino was on the road with US President Trump. Image: dpa Soccer officials from all over the world met in Paraguay. Image: dpa FIFA boss Infantino (l.) now needs good crisis management. Image: dpa

A scandal, an affront or an important statement? Europe's leading football officials leave the world governing body's congress in unison. Now FIFA boss Infantino must show how he deals with the criticism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FIFA President Gianni arrived at the FIFA Congress three hours after it began.

The UEFA delegates left the hall in protest at the President's behavior. All other officials have been at the venue in Paraguay for several days.

If the FIFA boss reacts in a piqued or insulting manner, this could lead to lasting disputes. Show more

After the coffee break, many seats on the podium remained empty. However, Europe's football officials had not helped themselves to the buffet for too long. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and the other council members delegated by UEFA left the FIFA Congress in Asunción early. The action was planned and had a specific reason. It happened in the capital of Paraguay:

Why did the UEFA delegates leave the FIFA Congress?

With their action, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and his colleagues obviously wanted to send a signal that their patience with world governing body boss Gianni Infantino is limited. The FIFA boss's trip to the Middle East to accompany US President Donald Trump had already angered them. The Council meeting had to be postponed as a result, and Infantino was absent from many mandatory meetings in the run-up to the Congress.

A subliminal accusation was that he was seeking recognition. Infantino had lost his "inner compass", the English newspaper "The Times" quoted one congress participant as saying.

Until the acute delay on the day of the congress, the president's behavior was grudgingly tolerated. The mishap with the timing of the private jet was probably not Infantino's direct responsibility. But Europe's officials resent him for even accepting the risk of delay for an ego trip to the Gulf.

Many cannot stand the Swiss's show in the Trump entourage. "A last-minute change to the schedule, which appears to serve only private political interests, does football no favors and seems to put its interests second," said UEFA.

Why is this action important at all?

Ultimately, the absence of the Europeans was insignificant for the FIFA Congress. The officials sat on the podium as decoration, rather like politicians at a party conference. Infantino also went through the program as if nothing had happened. But the symbolic character is decisive. Indirectly, the officials withdrew their trust in the FIFA boss. The motto signaled: We will no longer play along with your games. We have our own agenda.

"We are all at the service of football - from the street to the podium. The UEFA members of the FIFA Council felt it was necessary to take this opportunity to emphasize that football comes first and to leave the congress as originally planned," it said. Ceferin and Co. left at the time when the meeting would have ended had Infantino not been late.

The protest comes at a time when the worst of the trench warfare between Infantino and the Europeans seemed to be over. Whether it was the mammoth World Cup with 48 participants or the new Club World Cup premiering this summer in the USA. All areas of conflict seemed to have been resolved. Just how fragile the truce can be has now come to light in a symbolic way.

What will happen now between the football squabblers?

Much depends on Infantino's crisis management. If the FIFA boss reacts in a piqued or insulting manner, it could lead to a permanent dispute. His beautiful FIFA motto, "Unite the world through football", has certainly been tarnished. However, if Infantino reacts with forbearance and greatness, he may be able to play down what has happened.

The Swiss is a man of power and will weigh up what will benefit him more in the coming months. At the upcoming Club World Cup, Europe's top clubs such as FC Bayern Munich will be cranking up the advertising machine in the USA.

