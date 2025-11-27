At the Europa League match of the Bernese Young Boys in Birmingham, things escalate completely in the YB away block shortly before the break. Some of the chaotic supporters are taken out of the stadium by the police. Alex Frei and Daniel Gygax find clear words in the blue Sport studio.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The situation in the YB away block at the Europa League game against Aston Villa escalates completely on Thursday evening.

Aston Villa attacker Donyell Malen celebrates both of his goals in the first half in front of the YB block, which leads to tumultuous scenes.

The 26-year-old is first pelted with cups and objects - then fists fly in the YB block.

The blue Sport experts Alex Frei and Daniel Gygax condemn the YB hooligans in no uncertain terms: "This is completely unnecessary!" Show more

Aston Villa dominated the Bernese Young Boys in the first half in Birmingham and scored twice before the break. Donyell Malen scored twice for the English side - and both times the 26-year-old was celebrating in front of the Bernese away fans.

On the first goal, Malen is pelted with objects - including a laceration to his head. The situation escalates completely with the second goal. Fists fly in the YB block: chaotic supporters engage in skirmishes with the security staff - some of whom are taken out of the stadium.

"This is completely unnecessary!"

Alex Frei and Daniel Gygax made it clear in the blue Sport studio: "I didn't see a single gesture where you'd have to say it was an absolute provocation towards the YB fans. He gets a cup to the head, plays 30 minutes with a laceration. Are there any words for these idiots?" says Frei about the scenes (see video above).

A YB chaot is taken away by the British police. KEYSTONE

Expert colleague Gygax agrees - and defends Malen: "How many players would have gone down there just because a complete idiot threw a cup? If he hadn't reacted so coolly, the game could have been abandoned."

Even a chair flies out of the block onto the pitch during the chaotic scenes. Frei couldn't get his head around it: "That's completely unnecessary! Where did you get the idea to throw a stadium chair onto the pitch? I have zero understanding for stuff like that."