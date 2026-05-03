For the second time in a row, Thun fail to clinch the championship title. After the game, Marco Bürki and Michael Heule have their doubts. Are nerves about to get the better of them?

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun missed its second match point for the championship title in Basel.

"We lost our heads," said Marco Bürki in an interview after the game.

Admir Mehmedi can see the pressure on the players, but is convinced that Thun's cushion will be enough. Show more

Thun missed their second chance to win the championship against Basel. The leaders lost 3-1 at the Joggeli and still have to wait for the big title party.

Are Thun now getting nervous so close to the finish line? "We've lost our heads. We know there's a lot at stake. It's in the back of everyone's mind," said Marco Bürki in an interview with blue Sport after the game.

"We did a lot of things right in the first half and took the lead. Then we didn't find our stride in the second half," said Bürki, analyzing the defeat against the reigning champions.

Heule doesn't want to know about nervousness

Michael Heule was also disappointed after the game. "We're disappointed," he says. But then adds: "I didn't have the feeling that we were nervous. We were looking for the 2:1 and then the red card broke our neck a bit.

Heule has a clear answer to the question of whether Thun's nerves are now fluttering: "No. I know the team. I know the team. We don't get nervous because we lose two games. We know what we can do and will attack again next week."

blue expert Admir Mehmedi is certain in the studio: "You can tell that the players and staff are facing this situation for the first time. They've never had this experience before in their careers. Suddenly you're the famous step in front of the goal."

"There are still people behind it. It's the first time you've experienced FC Thun like this this season," he adds. Nevertheless, Mehmedi is certain: "The cushion will be enough in the end. The only question is when."