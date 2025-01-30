Antonio Marchesano leaves FC Zurich with immediate effect. Keystone

Antonio Marchesano leaves FC Zurich and joins Yverdon. The FCZ fans no longer understand the world - and are letting off steam on social media.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antonio Marchesano wore the FCZ jersey for eight and a half years and is now leaving the club to join Yverdon.

The 34-year-old bids farewell in an emotional video: "My heart really hurts."

FCZ fans cannot understand the move and vent their anger at the club's management on social media. Show more

He led FCZ from the Challenge League back to the Super League, became champion and cup winner, played 295 games for the Zurich club and became a great crowd favorite. Now Antonio Marchesano has had his day. He is moving to league rivals Yverdon-Sport with immediate effect.

"My heart really hurts," said the midfielder in an emotional farewell message, thanking the club management, his teammates and, above all, the fans: "Part of my heart will stay here for the rest of my life. You have always supported me."

"Our club is a pile of rubble"

The FCZ fans can't believe it. The posts on social media are full of negative comments. "This is a joke, isn't it?" writes one user. "What's going on? Scandalous," says another. Or: "That beats everything. Very, very weak. Absolute rock bottom." These are the most harmless comments.

Many fans see coach Ricardo Moniz and sporting director Milos Malenovic as responsible. After the controversial transfer of ex-GC player Steven Zuber, a club legend is now being dismissed. "Are you crazy?" comments one fan. "Now there is no longer any identification with the club - and for the first time in 30 years!" says another. Or: "Our club is a pile of rubble." In addition to Marchesano, Mirlind Kryeziu is another full-blooded FCZ player on the verge of leaving.

The official story is that the transfer to Yverdon was at the player's request, to which one user commented: "At the player's request? Then it's really bubbling, blatant." Marchesano explains: "I'm sorry. Please understand that I couldn't refuse the offer. At my age, you have to look at everything. I had difficult days, it was a difficult decision."

Marchesano is 34 years old and his contract would have run until the summer with an option for a further year. He has now signed with Yverdon until 2026. The Ticino native hopes that there will be a reunion at some point: "It has been agreed with Ancillo and Heliane Canepa that I will return one day in a different role." Unlike Zuber, the fans would certainly welcome him back with open arms.