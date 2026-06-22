The Austrians aim to make history against Argentina Keystone

Austria’s national team faces its ultimate test on Monday at the World Cup. The ÖFB squad will take on defending champion Argentina and Lionel Messi at Dallas Stadium.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Argentina kicked off the tournament with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, thanks to a hat trick by Lionel Messi. Austria also has three points following a 3-1 win over Jordan; one more point would likely secure their spot in the knockout stage.

However, Coach Ralf Rangnick’s squad is considered a massive underdog against Argentina on Monday (7:00 p.m. Swiss time). The three-time World Cup champions have won all of their last eight international matches, conceding just one goal in the process. They boast numerous professionals playing for top European clubs—and they have Lionel Messi in their ranks. The soon-to-be 39-year-old veteran has been in dazzling form since the start of the tournament; Rangnick has been warned. “He’s an absolute phenomenon,” said the head coach.

Austria’s players also spoke with great admiration for the eight-time World Player of the Year. For Marko Arnautovic, for example, Messi is “the greatest of all time”; Xaver Schlager described the technical maestro as having “God-given talent”; and Michael Gregoritsch said: “I was a Ronaldo fan for a long time, but now I’m absolutely convinced that Messi is the greatest soccer player of all time. He’s changed the game, and there’s no one who can imitate him. You can imitate Ronaldo, at least to some extent, but not Messi.”

“A team that dominates possession”

At the same time, all the players emphasized that Argentina has far more to offer than just Messi. Rangnick described the South Americans as an “absolute top-tier team” and a “complete possession-based team”; his assistant coach, Stefan Oesen, highlighted the midfield trio of Enzo Fernández, Rodrigo De Paul, and Alexis Mac Allister in this context. “They’re extremely good at dictating the tempo. It’s important to stay constantly alert and apply pressure to the ball.”

Should they actually achieve a resounding victory, Austria would not only secure an early spot in the round of 16. In that case, they would also have defeated a reigning world champion in a competitive match for the first time since their 3-2 win over Germany at the 1978 World Cup in Córdoba. Messi, for his part, could break a historic record: If he scores against Austria two days before his 40th birthday, he would surpass Germany’s Miroslav Klose and, with 17 goals, become the sole all-time leading World Cup scorer.

France Faces a Tough Test

After a convincing 3-1 opening match against Senegal, France now faces a must-win game. With a win over Iraq in their second group stage match (Sunday, 11:00 p.m.), the 2018 World Cup champions can secure their spot in the Round of 16 four days before their scheduled showdown with Norway for first place in the group.

Kylian Mbappé, who became France’s all-time leading scorer with his two-goal performance on Tuesday and is currently tied with Messi at 14 World Cup goals, is set to play his 100th international match. Norway will then face Senegal in East Rutherford (Monday, 2:00 a.m.).