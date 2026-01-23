After their semifinal victory over England, the Argentine team displayed a banner with a political message. Now FIFA may intervene.

The Argentine team celebrated their victory over England in the World Cup semifinal on the field with a political banner referencing the Falklands War. “Las Malvinas son argentinas” (“The Malvinas are Argentine”) was written in all caps in dark letters on a white sheet held aloft by midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, among others. The banner had also been visible in the stands. With the 2-1 victory, Argentina advanced to the World Cup final against Spain.

With this statement, Argentina seeks to explain its alleged territorial claims to the so-called Malvinas, as the islands are known in Argentina. In 1982, Argentina and Great Britain fought a war over the Falkland Islands off the coast of Argentina that lasted more than 70 days. About 1,000 soldiers died in the conflict. The islands have been a British overseas territory since 1833. To this day, the United Kingdom refuses to negotiate over its claim to the Malvinas.

FIFA Bans Political Messages

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, prohibits players and officials from displaying political messages during World Cup matches. This could land the Argentine team in trouble.

Even before the match, memories of the Falklands War had been very much on everyone's minds. Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, had warned against conflating the World Cup semifinal with the war.

His country’s vice president had seen things quite differently. “We’re playing against the pirate usurpers. This isn’t a game like any other,” Victoria Villarruel wrote on X, announcing: “I won’t be politically correct or hold back. There’s more at stake when we play the English.” Villarruel’s father had fought for Argentina’s military dictatorship in the Falklands War.