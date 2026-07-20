Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and his team lose the World Cup final to Spain, failing to defend their title. The press conference following the final defeat to Spain becomes emotional.

Here's what it's all about Following their loss to Spain in the final, the disappointment in Argentina is immense.

While Lionel Messi sheds bitter tears on the field, coach Lionel Scaloni breaks off his press conference in tears.

Scaloni is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding both his own future and the possible retirement of superstar Messi. Summary created with

After losing the World Cup final to Spain, Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, cuts short the press conference in tears. “It’s very painful; I’m so sorry,” the coach manages to say through his tears before rushing off the stage.

Even before that, the 48-year-old offers a glimpse into his emotional state following his missed chance at a second World Cup title. “I already cried my eyes out in the locker room, so I’m not crying now,” said Scaloni. A short time later, however, he found himself crying again—and received encouraging applause from Argentine journalists.

What happens next?

Scaloni has nothing but praise for his team, led by superstar Lionel Messi. “It’s a great team. I hope future generations will be inspired by it,” he enthuses. When asked about the possibility of 39-year-old Messi retiring, the coach explained that he hadn’t spoken with the captain yet.

Scaloni is also leaving his own future open for now. There had recently been reports that the 2022 World Cup-winning coach had agreed with the federation to extend his expiring contract through 2030. He said he would speak with the federation president. “I’m grateful to him for allowing me to be here in this position,” Scaloni emphasizes.