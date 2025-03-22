Thiago Almada poses for the photographer after scoring the winning goal. Keystone

Even without Lionel Messi, the Argentinian national team beat Uruguay away from home in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

National coach Lionel Scaloni's team beat their neighbors 1:0 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, with Olympique Lyon's Thiago Almada scoring the winner in the 68th minute with a shot from outside the box into the far corner.

Shortly before the game in Uruguay, Argentina captain Messi was ruled out due to muscle problems. The veteran will also be absent for the reigning world champions' important match against arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires next week.

With the win in Montevideo, Argentina maintained their place at the top of the South American table in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

