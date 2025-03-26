Quarrel between the arch-rivals Argentina goalie Martinez humiliates Brazil with a juggling act

Argentina's Leandro Paredes shoves Brazil's Raphinha during a qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. KEYSTONE

After an emotionally charged 4:1 victory over Brazil, the Argentinians show what passion means. A match full of emotion, drama and provocation - with a winner who was not only convincing on paper.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Before the match against Argentina, Raphinha cockily announced a victory and a goal of his own: "Fuck them."

On the pitch, he was conspicuous for his provocations, including against Otamendi, who countered: "You talk too much."

Emiliano Martinez further inflamed the atmosphere, juggling the ball and pushing Raphinha.

Argentina dominated across the board - Raphinha became a tragic figure. Show more

Raphinha's big words - and the bitter awakening

"We will beat them without a doubt. I'll score a goal against them. Fuck them." Those were the words of Brazil star Raphinha before the match against Argentina in an interview with Brazilian legend Romàrio. Disillusionment followed shortly afterwards: no goal and a 4:1 defeat against the world champions.

Heated discussions between the arch-rivals. KEYSTONE

Flex against Flex - when words meet trophies

Raphinha is not at his best during the game: he provokes Benfica defender Nicolás Otamendi, who replies that he talks too much. He's not the only one - Rodrygo also tries to taunt him, boasting about his four Champions League titles.

But Argentina have the right answer: Leandro Paredes counters with a clear reference to his trophy collection - two Copa América titles and a World Cup. Something Brazil have been denied in recent years.

The fans also made it clear what they think of Raphinha - with chants of "Raphinha out".

Emiliano in the circus - Enzo's grand entrance

Emiliano Martinez, Argentina's cult keeper, is clearly enjoying the Brazilian desperation. He demonstratively juggles the ball, pushes Raphinha and heats up the heated atmosphere even more.

No way Emi Martinez is doing this during a match vs Brazil 😭😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/fRSy6MCqzy — Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 26, 2025

But the standout on the Argentinian side was Enzo Fernández. The Chelsea player shone with a goal and an assist - and then left no doubt as to what he thought of Raphinha's statements. Instead of big words, Enzo delivers on the pitch.

What remains is another chapter in the great rivalry - one with a clear division of roles: Argentina as the dominant winners, Raphinha as the symbol of Brazil's embarrassment.

Enzo Fernandez with the tribute to the injured Lautaro Martinez. KEYSTONE

Videos from the department