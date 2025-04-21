  1. Residential Customers
At the age of 80 Argentina's goalkeeping legend Hugo Gatti passes away

SDA

21.4.2025 - 08:06

Hugo Gatti (right) at his greatest triumph - winning the Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors on penalties in Montevideo
Keystone

Legendary Argentine goalkeeper Hugo Orlando Gatti, known as "El Loco" and famous for his flamboyance, died on Sunday at the age of 80, according to the South American Football Association.

Keystone-SDA

21.04.2025, 08:06

21.04.2025, 08:10

Gatti was hospitalized in Buenos Aires two months ago due to a fractured pelvis. His condition deteriorated in recent days: he was placed in an induced coma due to pneumonia and heart and kidney failure.

Gatti set a record with 765 championship matches in Argentina during his playing days. He kept goal for Boca Juniors until 44. "El Loco" ("The Crazy One") revolutionized the goalkeeping game by frequently leaving the goal line and "playing" outside the penalty area, which is "normal" for goalkeepers today. Gatti was even used as a striker on a few occasions.

Gatti missed Argentina's first World Cup title in 1978 due to a knee injury just before the tournament. "El Loco" was also known for not mincing his words: in 1980, he called Argentina's football god Diego Armando Maradona a "little fat man".