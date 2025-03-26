It's especially nice to celebrate against your arch-rivals: Enzo Fernandez (number 8) celebrates Argentina's second goal against Brazil with Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada Keystone

Argentina win their prestigious World Cup qualifying clash against arch-rivals Brazil 4:1. The defending champions already had their ticket to the World Cup qualifiers in the bag before kick-off.

Even without its superstar Lionel Messi, Argentina did not give its neighbors and eternal rivals the slightest chance at home in the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The hosts took the lead as early as the 4th minute with a goal from Julian Alvarez.

Enzo Fernandez made it 2:0 in the 12th minute, and Alexis Mac Allister responded to former Sion player Matheus Cunha's equalizer (29') with a 3:1 before the break. Giuliano Simeone finally made it 4:1 for the Argentinian national team in the 71st minute.

The Brazilians have now been winless in Argentina for 16 years. The last match between the two big South American teams to date was also won 1-0 by Argentina at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in November 2023.

The Albiceleste had already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico before the classic match. The 0-0 draw between Bolivia and Uruguay a few hours before kick-off meant that national coach Lionel Scaloni's team could no longer be displaced from one of the top six places that entitle them to participate in the World Cup. The three-time world champions will be appearing at the World Cup for the 19th time in their history and have qualified for every tournament since 1974.

Brazil only occupy fourth place after their fifth defeat. However, with a six-point lead over seventh-placed Venezuela, World Cup qualification is not in immediate danger with four rounds to go.

