It’s clear not only to the local media: The yellow-red card against Breel Embolo was the deciding factor in Switzerland’s quarterfinal exit. The “Sun” counts twelve Argentines against ten Swiss.

Media Reactions to the Swiss National Team's World Cup Exit "Argentina, playing with twelve men, defeated Switzerland, which had been reduced to ten men."

National 🇨🇭

"Blick": "Alvarez breaks Swiss hearts in overtime. (...) This can't be happening! For over 124 minutes—half of them while down a man—the Swiss national team battled Argentina on equal terms. But when Alvarez scored a world-class goal to make it 2–1 against the world champions just before the end of overtime, Switzerland’s dream of reaching its first-ever World Cup semifinal was shattered.”

"NZZ": "Switzerland loses its World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina 1–3 after a heroic fight while down a man—Breel Embolo’s red card does the team a disservice. (...) Bitter for him, bitter for the Swiss soccer players, bitter for everyone in Switzerland who stayed up all night.”

"Tages-Anzeiger": "The Swiss have every right to be disappointed with this outcome, and they certainly will be. They had the chance to make an already great tournament even greater. They’ll wonder what might have been if Breel Embolo hadn’t been sent off in the quarterfinal. But with a little perspective, they’ll understand what they accomplished in North America.”

"Aargauer Zeitung": "What a bitter blow! Two goals conceded in extra time knock the valiant Swiss out of the World Cup. The dream of reaching the semifinals is over. And this after they had the world champions on the ropes midway through the second half. But Breel Embolo’s red card turned the game on its head—and ultimately cost the Swiss national team a spot in the next round.”

International

Argentina 🇦🇷:

"La Nación": "In the semifinals! Thanks to a dream goal by Julian (Alvarez), Argentina beat Switzerland in a game that had it all and will now face England."

"Clarín": "Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 in Kansas City after a hard-fought match. The game seemed headed for a penalty shootout when Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez stepped up."

"Diario Popular": "In the quarterfinal between Argentina and Switzerland, the VAR played a key role. With the score tied at 1–1, referee João Pinheiro decided to send off Breel Embolo after he had previously rescinded a yellow card shown to Leandro Paredes for a dive by the Swiss player.”

"La Capital": "Argentina once again endured an indescribable struggle against Switzerland in Kansas, but defeated them 3-1 in overtime and will now face England in the semifinals in a bid to reach the final once again."

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿:

"The Sun": "Argentina defeated a Switzerland team reduced to ten men while playing with twelve of their own, thereby keeping Lionel Messi's World Cup run alive—and setting up a showdown with England. At least that’s what the conspiracy theorists will claim after Swiss forward Breel Embolo received his second yellow card following a VAR review for diving.”

“The Guardian”: “Argentina remains in the running. The team has gone an impressive twelve World Cup games without a loss since the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Their dream of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups lives on. Everything that was said before this match—that while this style of play ensures thrilling drama and captivating stories, it also has its weaknesses—still seems to hold true after this game.”

Spain 🇪🇦:

“As”: “Argentina has nine lives, a VAR that always comes to its rescue, a legend like Messi, and now ‘La Araña’—the spider that hadn’t struck in a while and showed up just when it was needed most. A breathtaking goal by Julian Alvarez—a devilish shot that nestled into the top corner—saved the defending champions from a penalty shootout. The game had it all: controversy, suspense, and a decision in extra time from which the Albiceleste once again emerged victorious.”

France 🇫🇷:

"L'Équipe": "Back on the brink, but still in the running. Argentina hasn't chosen the easiest path, but it's still in the game, and the dream of a double is alive."

00:25 Remo Freuler: «Wir waren nicht die unterlegene Mannschaft» Die Enttäuschung nach dem geplatzten Halbfinal-Traum sitzt tief, besonders weil die Leistung gestimmt hat. Mittelfeld-Stütze Remo Freuler analysiert direkt nach dem Spiel die starke Leistung der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft.