Argentina defeats England in the World Cup semifinals and is on the verge of its first title defense since 1962. While Lionel Messi shines with two assists, England's Thomas Tuchel faces criticism.

There are moments in soccer when tactical boards, formations, and game plans lose their meaning—when sheer survival on the field is dictated by pure willpower and individual brilliance. The World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina was exactly that kind of game. A drama that not only revealed the reigning world champions’ ability to mount a comeback but also set in stone two fundamental truths about soccer in this era: Lionel Messi is the most complete offensive player in history, and England’s wait for a second World Cup title remains a seemingly endless, tragic odyssey.

The Art of Resurrection

When Anthony Gordon put the English national team ahead, Argentina’s dream of defending its title seemed to be in serious jeopardy. Coach Thomas Tuchel had forced the “Three Lions” into a tight defensive formation. But at the moment of greatest distress, the “Albiceleste” showed its true colors. This team doesn’t fall apart; it thrives on adversity. Argentina demonstrated remarkable mental resilience.

Instead of resorting to frantic play, the South Americans relentlessly tightened the noose around the English penalty area. It is this winning mentality that will make the 2022 world champions the ultimate obstacle in 2026 as well. Now Argentina has a historic opportunity to become the first team since the legendary 1962 Brazilian squad to successfully defend a World Cup title.

Messi's Twelfth Feat

Once again, Lionel Messi was the driving force behind this Argentine attack. Discussions about the 39-year-old often revolve around his goal-scoring ability—after all, he is his country’s all-time leading scorer. But in Atlanta, Messi showcased what may be an even greater talent: his unparalleled skill as a playmaker. In the 85th minute, as desperation grew in the stands, he kept his composure amid the chaos, set up Enzo Fernández for the equalizer, and ultimately set up the late winning goal in stoppage time.

With that, Messi recorded his 11th and 12th World Cup assists. An impressive tally that underscores the fact that “La Pulga” is not only a clinical finisher but also the ultimate architect of Argentina’s play. He dictates the pace, creates space where there appears to be none, and orchestrates attacks with a precision that brings even a packed back five—coached by Tuchel—to its knees. Messi is both the all-time leading scorer and the all-time leading assist provider—a historic symbiosis.

The Three Lions' 60-Year Trauma

On the other side of the coin lies the English drama. Sixty years have passed since the legendary triumph at Wembley in 1966—sixty years of hope, failure, and suffering. Under Thomas Tuchel, England seemed to have found the pragmatic maturity needed to break this historic curse. The “Three Lions” were just a few minutes away from their long-awaited spot in the final. But as the Argentine pressure mounted in the closing stages, the English fell back into old patterns. Their energy waned, and they lacked a way to relieve the pressure. Captain Harry Kane aptly summed up their helplessness: “After the goal, it was just wave after wave of attacks. We couldn’t put any pressure on the ball anymore and were completely pushed back.”

Although England’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made several brilliant saves, the equalizer was the logical outcome. The late knockout blow deep into stoppage time—a powerful header by Lautaro Martinez in the 92nd minute—was the bitter end to yet another failed mission and sent Argentine fans into ecstasy, while on the other side of the field, English hearts were breaking left and right.

Tuchel's Pragmatism Put to the Test

National team coach Thomas Tuchel is likely to have to answer a few uncomfortable questions about his tactical decisions in the coming days. Even when he first took office, the German faced a harsh media backlash on the island due to his non-English background. The fact that he instructed his team to adopt an ultra-defensive strategy after taking the lead will provide critics with fresh ammunition. It was his first defensive substitution that made the pressure on the English penalty area possible in the first place. When Tuchel brought on two more defenders—Dan Burn and Nico O’Reilly (for Declan Rice and Reece James)—in the 82nd minute, there were six trained defenders on the field. At that point, the momentum could no longer be shifted.

The reactions from British soccer legends were understandably devastating. Wayne Rooney told the BBC: “We put ourselves in such a good position and then didn’t know what to do. We sat back and let them come at us. The substitutions didn’t help us—I’m devastated.” Matt Upson echoed that sentiment: “We scored the goal and then simply stopped doing what would have won us the game.” And former striker Alan Shearer simply called it “frustrating” on social media to go into the final 25 minutes with six defenders, which robbed the team of any passing options up front.

After the final whistle, Tuchel himself defended his decisions, which had paid off in previous games: “The gaps were far too wide. They won every header and kept crossing the ball, so we switched to a back five to close down the spaces,” argued the 52-year-old. “Of course, the responsibility lies with the coach. But I didn’t feel that making offensive substitutions would have helped us.”

Despite the criticism, it would come as a surprise if Tuchel were to step down early. If only for the sake of long-term sporting success and to save money, the English Football Association is likely to stick with its coach—and make another attempt in four years to reclaim the global soccer throne.