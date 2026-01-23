Argentina is celebrating its advance to the World Cup final. Internationally, superstar Messi is being hailed for his two assists. For the losing team, England, coach Tuchel is facing criticism.

It's Messi's World Cup—will he be crowned champion once again?

Press Reactions to the Thrilling Semifinal Match "Argentina's mental giants have done it again!"

Defending champion Argentina is back in the World Cup final. The team led by superstar Lionel Messi defeated England 2-1 (0-0) after a spectacular comeback. The international press is celebrating Argentina’s big win—and taking aim at coach Thomas Tuchel’s decisions.

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

“Daily Mail”: “It’s happened again. It’s more heartbreak for England. All good things don’t come in threes. The Three Lions have lost their third consecutive World Cup semifinal, and this defeat hurts especially hard.”

“Daily Star”: “England Eliminated from the World Cup: Thomas Tuchel’s Catastrophic Decision Backfires Against Argentina. Tuchel’s team sat back after taking the lead. However, after allowing pressure on their defense too early, Argentina came back from behind with two late goals.”

"Sun": "Martinez's header breaks the hearts of the Three Lions"

"The Guardian": "Argentina's mental giants have done it again!"

“Mirror”: “Three Lions Defeated in World Cup Semifinals: Tuchel’s Substitutions Backfire”

“Telegraph”: “There were many obstacles along the way and far too many humiliations over the years, but when England was leading with five minutes left in a World Cup semifinal, you got the feeling that maybe this time it could be different. Argentina’s subsequent comeback sent Lionel Messi to his third World Cup final, and England lost the game after conceding two goals in seven minutes. The criticism will continue for years to come.”

Argentina 🇦🇷

“La Nación”: “A triumph for the ages. Argentina turned the tide against England in its best game of the World Cup and is headed to the final!”

“Clarín”: “The Argentines launched a fierce attack in the final minutes.”

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“Pagina12”: “A heroic victory for Argentina, which came back from behind, ran roughshod over England, and earned a well-deserved 2–1 win—thanks to goals by Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez.”

“Crónica”: “With suffering, but with fighting spirit and heart: That seems to be the path the Albiceleste is destined to follow in this World Cup.”

“Buenos Aires Herald”: “Bravehearts: Argentina beats England 2–1 and advances to the 2026 World Cup final.”

“La Capital”: “Here’s to life: Argentina taught England a lesson in soccer and courage and made it to the final.”

Spain 🇪🇸

“Mundo Deportivo”: “Argentina pulled off another comeback thanks to a spectacular performance by Leo Messi. After barely making an impact in the first half and with his team trailing, the No. 10 carried the team on his shoulders and provided two decisive assists to turn the game around.”

“Sports”: “He’s simply unbeatable! Messi leads Argentina to the final against Spain.”

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“Marca”: “Argentina crushes England in seven minutes... and it’s off to the ‘Finalíssima’!”

“As”: “Messi wants another World Cup title. Another epic comeback in just 7 minutes sends Argentina to the final against Spain in New York.”

“El País”: “Argentina, a great champion, challenges Spain after coming back from behind against England.”

France 🇫🇷

“L'Équipe”: “They’ve done it again. Argentina pulls off another epic comeback against England in the World Cup semifinals and advances to the final alongside Spain.”

“Le Parisien”: “Led by the ever-reliable Messi, Argentina defeats England and will face Spain in the final.”

United States 🇺🇸

“The Athletic”: “Lionel Messi Makes Sensational Comeback at the World Cup; Argentina Advances to the Final—Did Tuchel Cause England’s Collapse?”

Italy 🇮🇹

"Gazetta dello Sport": "Two assists from Messi and a goal by Lautaro in the 92nd minute: Argentina beats England and advances to the final against Spain!"

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“Tuttosport”: “Golden Bull! Lautaro Martínez is amazing—Argentina is back in the final! Drama in England.”

“Corriere della Sera”: “Argentina celebrates an incredible comeback. Enzo and Lautaro defeat England: It’s the final.”

“Corriere dello Sport”: “Argentina advances to the World Cup final for the second time in a row: Messi shines as Fernández and Lautaro score.”

Switzerland 🇨🇭

“Blick”: “Argentina sends England into the valley of tears.”

"Tages-Anzeiger": "Unbelievable Argentines turn the game around against England and are back in the World Cup final."

Austria 🇦🇹

“Kurier”: “The defending champion remains on track. Argentina came back from a deficit to turn the heated semifinal against England around and earned a well-deserved 2-1 victory. While the South Americans will face Spain in Sunday’s final, England’s dream of a second World Cup title—its first since 1966—has come to an end.”

“Kronen Zeitung”: “What a battle that was in Atlanta! Argentina came from behind to win the World Cup semifinal against England and follows Spain to the final. Substitute Martinez broke British hearts with his 2-1 goal in stoppage time.”

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