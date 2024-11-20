  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Lautaro Martinez scores a dream goal Argentina win, Brazil remain harmless against Uruguay

SDA

20.11.2024 - 07:39

Lautaro Martinez scores a dream goal on the volley with his left foot
Lautaro Martinez scores a dream goal on the volley with his left foot
Keystone

While Argentina defended their lead in the South American qualifiers for World Cup 26 with a 1-0 win over Peru, Brazil once again failed to impress with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay.

20.11.2024, 07:39

20.11.2024, 07:48

The world champions went into forward gear against Peru, who finished bottom of their group. However, only one goal was scored, in which Lionel Messi played a key role. The captain burst into the penalty area in the 55th minute and took on four defenders. His perfect cross found Lautaro Martinez on the penalty spot, who rose high for a powerful volley and scored his 32nd international goal - unstoppable.

Brazil, on the other hand, had to settle for another draw at home to Uruguay. The visitors took the lead through Real Madrid's Federico Valerde, but Gerson, a Flamengo midfielder, equalized shortly afterwards. Brazil are currently in fifth place, but their participation in the World Cup does not appear to be in danger.

SDA

More from the department

42 players in three squads. These are the winners and losers in Yakin's big casting show

42 players in three squadsThese are the winners and losers in Yakin's big casting show

The overview. These are the promoted and relegated teams in the Nations League

The overviewThese are the promoted and relegated teams in the Nations League

"I will do everything for the club"Café owner Oral wants to turn GC around with a sure instinct