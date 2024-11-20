Lautaro Martinez scores a dream goal on the volley with his left foot Keystone

While Argentina defended their lead in the South American qualifiers for World Cup 26 with a 1-0 win over Peru, Brazil once again failed to impress with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay.

SDA

The world champions went into forward gear against Peru, who finished bottom of their group. However, only one goal was scored, in which Lionel Messi played a key role. The captain burst into the penalty area in the 55th minute and took on four defenders. His perfect cross found Lautaro Martinez on the penalty spot, who rose high for a powerful volley and scored his 32nd international goal - unstoppable.

LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ WHAT A GOAL!!! 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/VA2jOPlQdl — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) November 20, 2024

Brazil, on the other hand, had to settle for another draw at home to Uruguay. The visitors took the lead through Real Madrid's Federico Valerde, but Gerson, a Flamengo midfielder, equalized shortly afterwards. Brazil are currently in fifth place, but their participation in the World Cup does not appear to be in danger.

SDA