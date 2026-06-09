The coach and the transformed genius: Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi are close Keystone

The long-criticized wonderkid is now a leader, the collection of stars a conspiratorial unit: Argentina is dreaming of a second World Cup title in a row at the end of the Lionel Messi era.

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The images of that last dangerous scene in the 123rd minute of the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France could have become a symbol. A symbol for Lionel Messi, the unfinished man. A high ball behind the back line, a botched move by Nicolas Otamendi, Randal Kolo Muani's one-time opportunity to make it 4:3 for the French. And Lionel Messi as a spectator in the center circle. How he freezes, how the dream of winning the World Cup threatens to be shattered by reality once again in his mind's eye. How Messi's imperfection cemented itself.

But things turned out differently: Emiliano Martinez saves the goal, the game goes to penalties, the Argentinians win the title - Messi's consummation. "That's the highlight of my career. It was the only trophy I was missing, the most important one. After so many attempts, it finally worked out," said Messi jubilantly.

Retirement ten years ago

But this achievement is not the end. At the age of 39, Messi will be back at the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico for the sixth time, free from any pressure. After years of disappointment and tension, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has nothing more to prove in the national jersey. The prospect of becoming the most successful World Cup goalscorer with three goals? A side note.

For almost two decades, Messi lived with a contradiction. For many he was considered the best footballer of his generation, for some the best of all time. But there was one image missing that put him on a par with Diego Maradona: that of the world champion in the light blue jersey.

Four lost finals with the national team, including the 2014 World Cup final against Germany, turned the genius into a driven man. After the penalty shoot-out defeat to Chile at the Copa America 2016, Messi declared his disillusionment and resigned from the national team. "For me, the national team is over," he declared in a moment of disappointment.

Argentina's transformation

Today, this episode seems like a relic from another era. Messi returned, won the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup title in 2022. The player who often hid behind his sporting brilliance became a leader. Not a loudspeaker like Maradona, but a leader through his presence, experience and role model function.

The quiet superstar became the focal point of a team that increasingly defined itself through cohesion. Coach Lionel Scaloni created an atmosphere in which hierarchies were less important than the collective. Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez did not become assistants to a genius, but rather comrades-in-arms in a joint project.

This development also reflects the history of the Albiceleste during Messi's career. In the beginning, Argentina often looked like a collection of big names, but the teams of the 2000s and early 2010s lacked harmony. Today's team presents itself as a unit. Many see this as the secret of their success.

Algeria, Austria and Jordan to kick things off

Argentina is once again one of the favorites ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The defending champions dominated the South American qualifiers and traveled to North America with the confidence of world champions, where Argentina will face Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J. A slip-up like at the 2022 tournament opener against Saudi Arabia (1:2): unlikely.

Nevertheless, stumbling blocks lurk. Algeria, who coach Vladimir Petkovic led back to the World Cup after twelve years, have international experience and technical quality with players like Riyad Mahrez. Austria have developed into an aggressive pressing team under Ralf Rangnick. Jordan, on the other hand, are one of the big rising stars of Asian football.

However, Messi will once again take center stage, and in a new role. He still decides games with a pass or a free kick, but he no longer shoulders all the responsibility alone.

With 17 world champions

Perhaps that is what makes Argentina so dangerous: that the team is no longer dependent on its captain. Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister, four of the 17 world champions in the World Cup squad, are now world-class players in their own right.

What remains is the chance for a final chapter. And perhaps that is precisely the most dangerous version of Lionel Messi: a player who no longer has to win anything, but can still win everything.