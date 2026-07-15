So far, there have been no major fan riots at the World Cup. In Atlanta, Argentine fans are attacking each other.

On the evening before the second World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina, minor disturbances broke out in Atlanta. Outside a sports bar, fans of the Argentine clubs San Lorenzo and Huracán attacked each other. The police had to intervene, according to reports by the TV network Fox and the British newspaper *The Telegraph*.

A video shows supporters throwing trash cans and benches at other fans. In addition, bar furniture was overturned. The sports bar issued a ban on all those involved. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the incident but did not provide any information about arrests or legal consequences.

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Salsa with Female Police Officers

The semifinal between England and Argentina had been classified as a high-risk game in the run-up to the match. Police presence was increased. Until the riots broke out that evening, the scene on Tuesday had been largely peaceful. Argentine fans even danced salsa with police officers.

A few hours before kickoff, thousands of fans of the defending champions gathered near the Atlanta stadium for a fan march. At first, everything remained peaceful there. The Argentine fans already inside the stadium booed loudly whenever English music like Blur’s “Song 2” was played or the Three Lions’ arrival was shown on the massive scoreboard. When England’s players took the field 90 minutes before kickoff, boos rang out from the Argentine section.