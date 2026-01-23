Argentina loses the World Cup final to Spain. As is so often the case after a loss, people are looking for reasons—and, not infrequently, a scapegoat. And so a storm of criticism is now raining down on Giuliano Simeone.

Backlash After the Final Argentines Are Looking for Someone to Blame—and Find Him in Their Own Ranks

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Here's what it's all about Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain 0–1 in extra time.

Giuliano Simeone loses sight of the scorer just before the goal is scored.

As a result, social media is flooded with criticism. Summary created with

Who is to blame for the loss in the final? One could come up with many reasons why Argentina lost. For example, one might conclude that Spain was simply at least a class above them. But can the proud Argentine spirit bear such a conclusion? Or does it need a scapegoat after all?

For many, the latter seems to be the only option. And so they’ve identified a scapegoat: Giuliano Simeone is to blame for the loss. As a result, a storm of criticism has been unleashed on the son of legendary coach Diego Simeone.

What did the 23-year-old do wrong? Just before the goal was scored, Simeone lost sight of his opponent because he was pulling up his socks. Ferran Torres was then completely unmarked, received a pass, and scored the only goal of the game. Indeed, Simeone didn’t exactly cover himself in glory with that play.

Videos of the scene are spreading on social media and causing a firestorm. It’s not uncommon for them to be laced with a great deal of hate—too vile to quote.

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Teammate Nahuel Molina is also taking a lot of heat because, in the eyes of critics, he allegedly didn't mark Nico Williams closely enough. Funnily enough, there's also the view that Williams only got to the ball because Molina pushed him.

The fact that three Argentines are marking the same Spanish player right in front of the five-meter box, on the other hand, is rarely discussed. But one could also point to other culprits. Why wasn’t the cross to Williams stopped? And why was goalkeeper Martinez standing next to the goal when Williams headed the ball back into the penalty area?

Just before the goal was scored against them, the Argentines' defensive positioning was completely off. .

Of course, the criticism isn’t limited to the goal they conceded; one could also take aim at Messi, who never really got into the game. The problem with that is: Anyone who criticizes Messi is likely to become a target of hate themselves. It’s also hard to understand why coach Lionel Scaloni adopted such an ultra-defensive approach and left goal-scoring machine Lautaro Martínez to rot on the bench for the entire match—the very same Lautaro who had headed Argentina into the final just a few days earlier.

However, many seem to have decided that Simeone is the main culprit.