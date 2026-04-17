There's a fuss in the Netherlands because Robben clashed with a TV presenter (archive image). Imago

A heated duel on the sidelines: Robben swears, a presenter interferes - and suddenly it gets physical. How FC Groningen reacted.

DPA dpa

Small push, big effect: Former Bayern star Arjen Robben caused a stir at a youth match in the Netherlands. The former international clashed with celebrity football presenter Wilfred Genee and gave him a little shove in the process.

Robben was present at the match between the U14 teams of Hilversum and Groningen on Saturday as the youth coach of his home club Groningen. At the same time, one of his sons was playing, as was the son of the TV presenter in the opposing team.

Because he was unhappy with several decisions, Robben apparently scolded the referee and took him aside at half-time. At that moment, Genee rushed in - and Robben pushed him back with one hand so that he wouldn't interfere.

🔥Leg dich nicht mit Arjen #Robben an! Beim U14-Spiel seines Sohnes (#FCGroningen) gerät die #FCBayern-Legende mit dem Schiri aneinander. Als TV-Moderator Wilfred #Genee dazwischengeht, gibt's einen Wischer & die Ansage: „Sie müssen sich nicht einmischen!“pic.twitter.com/6a7PRVYQnk — oranjefussball 🇳🇱 (@oranjefussball) April 13, 2026

This is what the club says about the incident

"The club denies that Arjen treated the referee inappropriately during or in connection with the match, which has since been confirmed by the referee himself," FC Groningen announced. "What we see and know is that Arjen is passionate and enthusiastic as a coach."

During half-time, he had a conversation with the referee, with the presenter interfering as a parent without being asked. This interference from parents is a regular problem in football. "And since, in our opinion, Arjen is not doing anything inappropriate, we consider this matter closed."