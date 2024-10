Allan Arigoni returns to FC Lugano after his MLS adventure Keystone

Zurich's Allan Arigoni is returning to FC Lugano after a one-year loan with Chicago Fire.

SDA

The Ticino club's partner club in Major League Soccer has decided not to exercise its purchase option for the 25-year-old defender. Arigoni's contract with Lugano runs until the summer of 2025.

Following the departures of Arigoni and previously Xherdan Shaqiri, Chicago Fire still have one Swiss player in their squad, Maren Haile-Selassie.

SDA