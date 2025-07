Armando Sadiku joins Bellinzona. Imago

Armando Sadiku is returning to Switzerland after six years abroad.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 34-year-old striker has signed for AC Bellinzona after two seasons in India, according to the Challenge League club.

From 2012 to 2019, the former Albanian international played for FC Lugano, FC Zurich and Vaduz, among others.

Last season, Sadiku scored 10 goals and provided 2 assists in 24 games for FC Goa. His team was eliminated in the semi-finals of the play-offs.