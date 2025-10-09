  1. Residential Customers
World Cup qualifiers Arnautovic makes history in historic Austria win

SDA

9.10.2025 - 23:12

Marko Arnautovic scores four times in Austria's 10-0 win
Keystone

In the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday evening, no team managed to really pull away in their group. Austria and the Netherlands still managed to impress.

Keystone-SDA

09.10.2025, 23:12

10.10.2025, 06:51

Marko Arnautovic was the man of the evening in Austria. The 36-year-old scored four times in the World Cup qualifier against San Marino and celebrated a 10:0 victory with Austria. It is the highest victory Austria's national team has ever achieved.

And Arnautovic himself also made history in the process. He scored his 44th international goal in the 84th minute, equaling Toni Polster's record. A few seconds later, he scored the final goal of the game to make it 10:0 and make himself Austria's sole top scorer.

Bosnia-Herzegovina squandered an injury-time win against Cyprus in the same group, meaning Austria now top the table with two more points.

Croatia were less accurate than Austria. In the top match against the Czech Republic, the team could have pulled away in their group, but because the score remained 0-0, Croatia are only in first place due to their better goal difference - albeit with one game less than the Czech Republic.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, were able to pull away slightly. Coach Ronald Koeman's team won 4:0 away in Malta. Thanks to the clear victory, the Dutch now lead their group with 13 points, followed by Poland with 10 points.

Telegrams and tables:

Group C

Scotland - Greece 3:1(0:0)

Glasgow. - Referee Eskas (NOR). - Goals: 62. Tsimikas 0:1. 64. Christie 1:1. 80. Ferguson 2:1. 92. Dykes 3:1.

Belarus - Denmark 0:6 (0:4)

Zalaegerszeg (HUN). - SR Glova (SVK). - Goals: 14 Jensen 0:1. 19 Nicolaisen 0:2. 44 Höjlund 0:3 45 Dorgu 0:4. 68 Dreyer 0:5. 78 Dreyer 0:6.

Ranking: 1. Denmark 3/7 (9:0). 2. Scotland 3/7 (5:1). 3. Greece 3/3 (6:7). 4. Belarus 3/0 (1:13).

Group G

Finland - Lithuania 2:1 (0:1)

Helsinki. - Referee Frappart (FRA). - Goals: 25. Sirvys 0:1. 48. Källman 1:1. 56. Markhiev 2:1.

Malta - Netherlands 0:4 (0:1)

Ta' Qali. - SR Strukan (CRO). - Goals: 12. Gakpo (penalty) 0:1. 48. Gakpo (penalty) 0:2. 58. Reijnders 0:3. 92. Depay 0:4.

Ranking: 1. Netherlands 5/13 (18:3). 2. Poland 5/10 (8:4). 3. Finland 6/10 (8:9). 4. Lithuania 6/3 (6:9). 5. Malta 6/2 (1:16).

Group H

Cyprus - Bosnia-Herzegovina 2:2 (1:2)

Larnaca - SR Visser (BEL). - Goals: 10. Katic 0:1. 35. Michail (own goal) 0:2. 45. Laifis 1:2. 95. Pittas (penalty) 2:2. - Comments: Cyprus without Mall (Sevette/replacement), Bosnia-Herzegovina with Gigovic (YB/until 65) and Barisic (Basel/from 90).

Austria - San Marino 10:0 (6:0)

Vienna. - SR Frid (ISR). - Goals: 7. Schmid 1:0. 8. Arnautovic 2:0. 24. Gregoritsch 3:0. 30. Posch 4:0. 42.Posch 5:0. 45. Laimer 6:0. 48. Arnautovic 7:0. 75. Wurmbrand 8:0. 84. Arautovic 9:0. 85. Arnautovic 10:0.

Ranking: 1. Austria 5/15 (19:2). 2. Bosnia-Herzegovina 6/13 (13:5). 3. Romania 5/7 (10:6). 4. Cyprus 6/5 (7:9). 5. San Marino 6/0 (1:28).

Group L

Czech Republic - Croatia 0:0

Prague. - SR Letexier (FRA).

Faroe Islands - Montenegro 4:0 (2:0)

Torshavn. - SR Alberola (ESP). - Goals: 15. Sörensen 1:0. 35. Olsen 2:0. 54. Sörensen 3:0. 2. Frederiksberg 4:0.

Ranking: 1. Croatia 5/13 (17:1). 2. Czech Republic 6/13 (11:6). 3. Faroe Islands 6/9 (8:5). 4. Montenegro 6/6 (4:13). 5. Gibraltar 5/0 (2:17).

"I wouldn't be here without my family"Arnautovic's tears flow after his goal record

"Maybe because I'm not that fast"Remo Freuler is hardly ever injured - a mystery even to him

After the Slovakia defeatWinning alone is not enough - Germany needs goals

Nati meets SwedenYakin has good memories, Akanji has really bad ones

Test internationalEngland without conceding a goal for the third time in a row