Marko Arnautovic scores four goals against San Marino and is now Austria's sole record goalscorer. After the game, the 36-year-old is overcome with emotion.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Austria beat San Marino 10:0 in the World Cup qualifiers to set a new record.

Marko Arnautovic also makes history. The star striker scores four goals and is now the sole record goalscorer.

Arnautovic can't hold back the tears after the game. Show more

In the 84th minute, Arnautovic scores the 10:0 in the World Cup qualifier against San Marino. Austria has never won higher. The highest success to date had been a 9:0 against Malta in 1977. But Arnautovic himself also made history, as his four-goal haul (8th/47th/83rd/84th) saw him overtake Toni Polster to become the sole record goalscorer with 45 goals.

The jubilation in the Ernst Happel Stadium after Arnautovic's goal is enormous. The fans celebrate loudly and the whole team storms onto the pitch to celebrate the goalscorer in style.

Arnautovic ist jetzt alleiniger Rekordhalter - und Alaba sieht gelb#DAZNmoment #EuropeanQualifiers pic.twitter.com/2xWNDJDzXK — DAZN DE (@DAZN_DE) October 9, 2025

Arnautovic in tears

After the game, Arnautovic runs into the VIP stand and hugs his father. Tears flow for both of them. Shortly afterwards, the sole record goalscorer struggles for words in an interview with ORF and then becomes emotional: "Unfortunately, my children and my wife are not here. My mother is also at home. But my father and my brother are here. I dedicate this record to my family. I wouldn't be here without them."

He also thanked all the fans and Austrians who had always supported him over the years. "To be around for so long and still experience such emotions is amazing. I am speechless." It was one of the best days, only the birth of his children was even better.

He also addresses a few words to Toni Polster, whom he has replaced as record goalscorer: "Thanks also to Toni Polster, it is an honor for me to have surpassed such a great striker. I hope we can go for a drink one day."

Later in the mixed zone, Arnautovic looks ahead: "The emotional part is over. I couldn't talk outside, I couldn't look outside, I was just in tears." One chapter is now closed, now it's about qualifying for the World Cup.

Embolo can make history on Friday

Breel Embolo could also make history on Friday. If he scores against Sweden, he will set an almost hundred-year-old record. Read more here.