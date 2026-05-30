Arne Slot will no longer coach Liverpool next season Keystone

Arne Slot is no longer head coach of Liverpool. As the club announced on Saturday, a successor for the Dutchman is already being sought just a few days after the last game of the season.

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"It was a difficult decision for us", Liverpool's owners are quoted as saying in the press release on Arne Slot's departure. At the same time, they jointly came to the conclusion that changes were necessary for the club to move forward. The 47-year-old's contract would have run until 2027.

After the success came the disappointment

Slot joined Liverpool in the summer of 2024 and had big shoes to fill as Jürgen Klopp's successor. The Dutchman mastered the challenge with flying colors in his first season - he secured the Reds' 20th league title in the club's history.

This season, Liverpool were unable to build on last year's success under Slot - the club finished the season in 5th place in the Premier League, 25 points behind champions Arsenal. In addition, the club was only able to secure its participation in next season's Champions League on the final matchday.

A change of course is being sought

"The contribution Arne made to Liverpool FC during his time with us was significant, important and - most importantly for the fans and ourselves - successful," the club wrote. The appreciation for Slot, who was supported by diligence, professional competence and work ethic, could not be greater.

The decision not to start the coming season with Slot is based on the "conviction that the development of the team is best advanced by a change of course".

It is not yet known who will be responsible for this change of course and take over from Slot.