Déjà vu for both top teams. KEYSTONE

Arsenal are aiming to reach the final of the Champions League, PSG are chasing the next record. Everything you need to know ahead of the semi-final first leg (Tuesday, 9pm live on blue Sport).

Mattéo Mayasi

Arsenal have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the third time in their club's history. The team's only previous appearance in the final came in 2006, when they beat Villarreal but then lost the final to Barcelona. Three years later, in the second semi-final, the Gunners were defeated by Manchester United.

This season, only Arsenal and Inter Milan are still virtually unbeaten in the top flight. The Londoners' only defeat came last fall - against Inter of all teams. Since then, Arsenal have gone eight games in a row unbeaten, winning seven matches and only drawing against PSV.

Paris Saint-Germain reached the semi-finals of the Premier League for the fifth time, setting a new French record. PSG have only made it to the final once before: in 2020 after a commanding win against Leipzig, before the Parisians lost to Bayern Munich in the final.

Spanish coaching duel

A special detail: this is only the third time that two Spanish coaches have met in the semi-finals. Previously, it was only Rexach against del Bosque and Guardiola against Luis Enrique.

Arsenal and PSG have already met in the group stage this season, with the Gunners coming out on top at home. So far, only Manchester City have managed to beat Paris twice in one season in the top flight.

In terms of players, the focus is on two attacking talents: Bukayo Saka has already scored more goals in his first two Champions League seasons than any other Englishman before him. Ousmane Dembélé is also going strong: with another goal, he could equal Kylian Mbappé's internal PSG record.