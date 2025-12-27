  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Arsenal and ManCity in step - Wirtz scores for Liverpool for the first time

Tobias Benz

27.12.2025

Lewis Dunk (left) demands everything from Bukayo Saka and Arsenal.
Lewis Dunk (left) demands everything from Bukayo Saka and Arsenal.
Picture: Keystone

Arsenal and Manchester City are coming out of the short Christmas break in good shape. After 2-1 victories, they remain top of the Premier League table with 42 and 40 points respectively.

27.12.2025, 13:31

27.12.2025, 18:31

After taking an early lead through captain Martin Ödegaard and an own goal from Georginio Rutter, leaders Arsenal won 2-1 against Brighton to stay two points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester City, who won by the same scoreline at Nottingham. The match-winner was Rayan Cherki, who scored for the first time in the Premier League since mid-August with eight minutes remaining. The Frenchman had already set up the 1:0 - his seventh assist in the last two months.

Liverpool are in 4th place after their third win in a row - a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton. Emotions were already running high before kick-off. Diogo Jota's sons Dinis and Duarte ran onto the pitch at Anfield alongside Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. The striker had died in a car accident in Spain in July together with his brother at the age of 28 and had played for both clubs during his career.

Florian Wirtz was also relieved after the must-win against the team bottom of the table. He scored shortly before the break to make it 2-0. For the heavily criticized German international, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for around 150 million euros, it was a relief - his first Liverpool goal in 23 appearances.

The games at a glance

More blue Sport

"I said to myself: Hey, enjoy it!"The crazy year of Nati goalie Livia Peng

Premier League. Man United narrowly beat Fabian Schär's Newcastle

Premier LeagueMan United narrowly beat Fabian Schär's Newcastle

Old Nati portraits. Do you recognize these modern-day football greats?

Old Nati portraitsDo you recognize these modern-day football greats?

Africa Cup. Egypt in last 16 thanks to Salah penalty

Africa CupEgypt in last 16 thanks to Salah penalty

"I'm enjoying it"Iman Beney has found happiness at ManCity - only Haaland hardly gets to see her