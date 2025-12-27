Lewis Dunk (left) demands everything from Bukayo Saka and Arsenal. Picture: Keystone

Arsenal and Manchester City are coming out of the short Christmas break in good shape. After 2-1 victories, they remain top of the Premier League table with 42 and 40 points respectively.

Tobias Benz

After taking an early lead through captain Martin Ödegaard and an own goal from Georginio Rutter, leaders Arsenal won 2-1 against Brighton to stay two points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester City, who won by the same scoreline at Nottingham. The match-winner was Rayan Cherki, who scored for the first time in the Premier League since mid-August with eight minutes remaining. The Frenchman had already set up the 1:0 - his seventh assist in the last two months.

Liverpool are in 4th place after their third win in a row - a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton. Emotions were already running high before kick-off. Diogo Jota's sons Dinis and Duarte ran onto the pitch at Anfield alongside Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. The striker had died in a car accident in Spain in July together with his brother at the age of 28 and had played for both clubs during his career.

Florian Wirtz was also relieved after the must-win against the team bottom of the table. He scored shortly before the break to make it 2-0. For the heavily criticized German international, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for around 150 million euros, it was a relief - his first Liverpool goal in 23 appearances.

The games at a glance