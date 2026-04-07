Just two weeks ago, Arsenal were dreaming of the quadruple, of winning all four trophies this season. Now two titles are already gone. Once again, the Gunners are in danger of coming away empty-handed. Are your nerves fluttering now?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Arsenal are the top favorites for the Champions League title. The Londoners will face Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals (first leg on Tuesday evening from 9pm live on blue Sport).

After the Gunners were eliminated from both English cup competitions in the last two weeks, the question is how much the nerves are starting to flutter again.

Arsenal have been waiting 22 years for the Premier League title. The north Londoners have never won the premier league. Show more

Mikel Arteta was almost defiant at the weekend after the embarrassing 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton. "We still have the best part of the season ahead of us," said the Arsenal coach on Saturday evening after the Premier League leaders failed to beat the Championship's seventh-placed side.

Two weeks earlier, the Gunners had already missed their first opportunity to win a title this season. Arsenal lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the League Cup final and now, after the cup defeat, the fans are already biting their nails again. For the first time this season, Arsenal have lost two games in a row. Are their nerves failing them again in the final stretch of the season, as they have done so often in recent years?

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta wants to lead the Gunners to a long-awaited triumph. Keystone

Arsenal supporters are longing for a major title. Last year, they reached the semi-finals of the Premier League. Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League in each of the last three years. The last time the Londoners won the FA Cup was six years ago, the last Premier League title was 22 years ago - and the Gunners have never won the Champions League.

The weeks of decision

There are reasons why Arteta is nevertheless optimistic about the coming weeks. Arsenal are on course, especially in the league. With seven matchdays to go, Arsenal have a nine-point lead over Manchester City. However, City still have one more game to play, and next week there will be a direct duel - in Manchester. It is therefore possible that the lead will soon shrink to three points.

The Gunners are the top favorites in the Champions League. And not just because they won all eight games in the league phase. In the quarter-finals, Arsenal will play Sporting Lisbon, supposedly the weakest team of all the remaining teams. The supercomputer of the statistics gurus at Opta, fed with thousands of pieces of data, has calculated that Arsenal have the best chance of winning the trophy with a probability of 29 percent.

However, there are also arguments against Arsenal. Because Arteta is reluctant to rotate in important games, injury worries have increased in recent weeks. Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino, among others, will be missing for the first leg in Lisbon on Tuesday evening. At least Martin Ödegaard is ready to play again after his knee problems.

Ex-Sporting striker Gyökeres as the key man?

How are the nerves of the starting eleven? The game against Southampton showed how much is decided in the head at this stage of the season, even if the opponent is inferior on paper.

Arsenal are favorites against Sporting - and therefore have a lot to lose. A fact that will also give fans a stomach ache in the quarter-final first leg: Arsenal have never won away from home against a Portuguese team in the knockout phase of the European Cup.

Nevertheless, Arsenal go into the clash with Sporting as heavy favorites. The Gunners' hopes are pinned above all on in-form striker Viktor Gyökeres, who himself played for today's opponents last season and almost single-handedly sent Sweden to the World Cup. At the start of the season, the 67 million man was already labeled a flop by some fans, but now he of all people could lead Arsenal to long-awaited glory.