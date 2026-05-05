While PSG and Bayern shine with freshness and individual class, Mikel Arteta sees his Arsenal at a disadvantage. The coach points to a significantly higher number of minutes played - but the figures paint a different picture.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta also watched the crazy semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes: "The 5-4 between PSG and Bayern Munich was probably the best game I've ever seen. In terms of the quality of the two teams. Especially the individual quality shown by the players. I've never seen anything like it," praised the Spaniard.
"But when I look at the playing time and freshness of these players, I'm not surprised. You have to be very fresh to deliver quality moments like this. And the difference between the leagues and the way they compete is like night and day," said the 44-year-old.
All you have to do is look at the statistics: "We play in two different worlds, so you can't compare one part of it without taking the context into account. I don't think that's very fair," summarized the Gunners coach.
Arsenal stars overplayed?
For him, it is clear that as a Premier League club you simply have more and more intense games than in the Bundesliga or Ligue 1. The result: a higher workload for the professionals from the island.
In fact, the English top league has 20 teams (as in Spain or Italy), while in France and Germany there are only 18 teams in the top division. The larger number of participants therefore results in more matches. Furthermore, in contrast to mainland Europe, England has an additional competition in the form of the League Cup. All in all, Arteta's statements are not made out of thin air, at least on paper.
The most important thing by far is to have the key players available in top form. Asked about the PSG and Bayern teams, Arteta asks: "How many players were available? All of them, and in top form. That's the most important thing."
The fact that Bayern were missing Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies were previously out for a long time is forgotten. PSG's Ousmane Dembélé and Fabián Ruiz, for example, have also been slowed down by injuries this season.
What do the statistics say?
The total of the 21 most used players at PSG is 48,698 minutes. Atlético have played 50,278 minutes, Bayern 51,348 minutes. The Arsenal professionals, on the other hand, have played an impressive 54,526 minutes. So while the 21 most frequently used professionals in Paris are on the pitch for an average of 2319 minutes, in Munich it is already 2445 minutes - and in London 2596 minutes.
While the difference between the top players at Bayern and Arsenal is 151 minutes per capita - a good one and a half games - the Gunners stars have already played three games more than PSG.
In fact, many Arsenal players have a slightly tougher program to complete. However, it is doubtful whether the small additional load makes such a big difference. When doing all the math, it should not be forgotten that many professional players also play international matches.
Nevertheless, the topic is interesting: at Arsenal, three players (David Raya, Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi) break the 4,000-minute barrier, while Warren Zaïre-Emery is the most frequent player at PSG. The most-used Bayern star under Kompany was Luis Díaz with 3715 minutes.
It is interesting to note that Munich have the most players (8) with more than 3,000 minutes. The Gunners and Atlético are just behind in this category with 7 players each. Paris is conspicuous here. Apart from Zaïre-Emery, only Vitinha belongs to the club.
On Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, the key players had a different workload in their bones: On average, each Bayern regular has been on the pitch four games longer than the professionals at the defending champions. In other words, while PSG rotate more, Bayern rely more on their regular squad. Of course, this also has a lot to do with the championship, where PSG is challenged much less - or even comes to the title at a slow pace or with the second set. Of course, this also has an effect on freshness and susceptibility to injury over the course of the season.
The Bayern players with the most minutes played
- Luis Díaz 3760 minutes
- Michael Olise 3716 minutes
- Joshua Kimmich 3713 minutes
- Harry Kane 3690 minutes
- Jonathan Tah 3515 minutes
- Manuel Neuer 3060 minutes
- Dayot Upamecano 3031 minutes
- Konrad Laimer 3027 minutes
- Aleksandar Pavlovic 2906 minutes
- Josip Stanisic 2861 minutes
- Leon Goretzka 2220 minutes
- Serge Gnabry 2041 minutes
- Min-jae Kim 1984 minutes
- Lennart Karl 1824 minutes
- Tom Bischof 1474 minutes
- Jonas Urbig 1440 minutes
- Nicolas Jackson 1242 minutes
- Raphaël Guerreiro 1187 minutes
- Hiroki Ito 964 minutes
- Jamal Musiala 874 minutes
- Alphonso Davies 819 minutes
Total of the 21 most used players: 51,348 minutes
The PSG players with the most minutes played
- Warren Zaïre-Emery 4051 minutes
- Vitinha 3748 minutes
- Willian Pacho 3629 minutes
- Nuno Mendes 2774 minutes
- Bradley Barcola 2737 minutes
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 2576 minutes
- Achraf Hakimi 2499 minutes
- Ilya Zabarnyi 2495 minutes
- João Neves 2372 minutes
- Lucas Chevalier 2340 minutes
- Marquinhos 2294 minutes
- Désiré Doué 2235 minutes
- Matvey Safonov 2100 minutes
- Senny Mayulu 2092 minutes
- Ousmane Dembélé 1913 minutes
- Lucas Hernández 1906 minutes
- Fabián Ruiz 1771 minutes
- Kang-in Lee 1758 minutes
- Gonçalo Ramos 1534 minutes
- Lucas Beraldo 1490 minutes
- Ibrahim Mbaye 1107 minutes
Total of the 21 most used players: 48,698 minutes
The Arsenal players with the most minutes played
- David Raya 4230 minutes
- Martín Zubimendi 4123 minutes
- Declan Rice 4066 minutes
- William Saliba 3864 minutes
- Gabriel 3775 minutes
- Jurriën Timber 3309 minutes
- Viktor Gyökeres 3225 minutes
- Bukayo Saka 2945 minutes
- Eberechi Eze 2873 minutes
- Leandro Trossard 2577 minutes
- Piero Hincapié 2503 minutes
- Gabriel Martinelli 2249 minutes
- Noni Madueke 2095 minutes
- Riccardo Calafiori 2041 minutes
- Mikel Merino 1879 minutes
- Martin Ødegaard 1774 minutes
- Ben White 1762 minutes
- Cristhian Mosquera 1707 minutes
- Myles Lewis-Skelly 1547 minutes
- Christian Nørgaard 995 minutes
- Kepa Arrizabalaga 987 minutes
Total of the 21 most used players: 54,526 minutes
The Atlético players with the most minutes played
- Dávid Hancko 3669 minutes
- Giuliano Simeone 3656 minutes
- Jan Oblak 3600 minutes
- Marcos Llorente 3512 minutes
- Julián Alvarez 3483 minutes
- Koke 3160 minutes
- Matteo Ruggeri 3080 minutes
- Robin Le Normand 2577 minutes
- Alexander Sørloth 2574 minutes
- Antoine Griezmann 2471 minutes
- Pablo Barrios 2452 minutes
- Marc Pubill 2370 minutes
- Nahuel Molina 2337 minutes
- Álex Baena 2090 minutes
- Nico González 1914 minutes
- Johnny Cardoso 1682 minutes
- Clément Lenglet 1569 minutes
- Thiago Almada 1561 minutes
- José María Giménez 1501 minutes
- Juan Musso 1470 minutes
- Conor Gallagher 1081 minutes
Total of the 21 most used players: 50,278 minutes