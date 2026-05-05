Bayern professional Luis Díaz has already played 3715 minutes, PSG captain Marquinhos only 2294. IMAGO

While PSG and Bayern shine with freshness and individual class, Mikel Arteta sees his Arsenal at a disadvantage. The coach points to a significantly higher number of minutes played - but the figures paint a different picture.

Barman Nicolas

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta also watched the crazy semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes: "The 5-4 between PSG and Bayern Munich was probably the best game I've ever seen. In terms of the quality of the two teams. Especially the individual quality shown by the players. I've never seen anything like it," praised the Spaniard.

"But when I look at the playing time and freshness of these players, I'm not surprised. You have to be very fresh to deliver quality moments like this. And the difference between the leagues and the way they compete is like night and day," said the 44-year-old.

All you have to do is look at the statistics: "We play in two different worlds, so you can't compare one part of it without taking the context into account. I don't think that's very fair," summarized the Gunners coach.

Arsenal stars overplayed?

For him, it is clear that as a Premier League club you simply have more and more intense games than in the Bundesliga or Ligue 1. The result: a higher workload for the professionals from the island.

In fact, the English top league has 20 teams (as in Spain or Italy), while in France and Germany there are only 18 teams in the top division. The larger number of participants therefore results in more matches. Furthermore, in contrast to mainland Europe, England has an additional competition in the form of the League Cup. All in all, Arteta's statements are not made out of thin air, at least on paper.

The most important thing by far is to have the key players available in top form. Asked about the PSG and Bayern teams, Arteta asks: "How many players were available? All of them, and in top form. That's the most important thing."

The fact that Bayern were missing Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies were previously out for a long time is forgotten. PSG's Ousmane Dembélé and Fabián Ruiz, for example, have also been slowed down by injuries this season.

What do the statistics say?

The total of the 21 most used players at PSG is 48,698 minutes. Atlético have played 50,278 minutes, Bayern 51,348 minutes. The Arsenal professionals, on the other hand, have played an impressive 54,526 minutes. So while the 21 most frequently used professionals in Paris are on the pitch for an average of 2319 minutes, in Munich it is already 2445 minutes - and in London 2596 minutes.

While the difference between the top players at Bayern and Arsenal is 151 minutes per capita - a good one and a half games - the Gunners stars have already played three games more than PSG.

In fact, many Arsenal players have a slightly tougher program to complete. However, it is doubtful whether the small additional load makes such a big difference. When doing all the math, it should not be forgotten that many professional players also play international matches.

Nevertheless, the topic is interesting: at Arsenal, three players (David Raya, Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi) break the 4,000-minute barrier, while Warren Zaïre-Emery is the most frequent player at PSG. The most-used Bayern star under Kompany was Luis Díaz with 3715 minutes.

It is interesting to note that Munich have the most players (8) with more than 3,000 minutes. The Gunners and Atlético are just behind in this category with 7 players each. Paris is conspicuous here. Apart from Zaïre-Emery, only Vitinha belongs to the club.

On Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, the key players had a different workload in their bones: On average, each Bayern regular has been on the pitch four games longer than the professionals at the defending champions. In other words, while PSG rotate more, Bayern rely more on their regular squad. Of course, this also has a lot to do with the championship, where PSG is challenged much less - or even comes to the title at a slow pace or with the second set. Of course, this also has an effect on freshness and susceptibility to injury over the course of the season.

The Bayern players with the most minutes played Luis Díaz 3760 minutes

Michael Olise 3716 minutes

Joshua Kimmich 3713 minutes

Harry Kane 3690 minutes

Jonathan Tah 3515 minutes

Manuel Neuer 3060 minutes

Dayot Upamecano 3031 minutes

Konrad Laimer 3027 minutes

Aleksandar Pavlovic 2906 minutes

Josip Stanisic 2861 minutes

Leon Goretzka 2220 minutes

Serge Gnabry 2041 minutes

Min-jae Kim 1984 minutes

Lennart Karl 1824 minutes

Tom Bischof 1474 minutes

Jonas Urbig 1440 minutes

Nicolas Jackson 1242 minutes

Raphaël Guerreiro 1187 minutes

Hiroki Ito 964 minutes

Jamal Musiala 874 minutes

Alphonso Davies 819 minutes



Total of the 21 most used players: 51,348 minutes Show more

The PSG players with the most minutes played Warren Zaïre-Emery 4051 minutes

Vitinha 3748 minutes

Willian Pacho 3629 minutes

Nuno Mendes 2774 minutes

Bradley Barcola 2737 minutes

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 2576 minutes

Achraf Hakimi 2499 minutes

Ilya Zabarnyi 2495 minutes

João Neves 2372 minutes

Lucas Chevalier 2340 minutes

Marquinhos 2294 minutes

Désiré Doué 2235 minutes

Matvey Safonov 2100 minutes

Senny Mayulu 2092 minutes

Ousmane Dembélé 1913 minutes

Lucas Hernández 1906 minutes

Fabián Ruiz 1771 minutes

Kang-in Lee 1758 minutes

Gonçalo Ramos 1534 minutes

Lucas Beraldo 1490 minutes

Ibrahim Mbaye 1107 minutes



Total of the 21 most used players: 48,698 minutes Show more

The Arsenal players with the most minutes played David Raya 4230 minutes

Martín Zubimendi 4123 minutes

Declan Rice 4066 minutes

William Saliba 3864 minutes

Gabriel 3775 minutes

Jurriën Timber 3309 minutes

Viktor Gyökeres 3225 minutes

Bukayo Saka 2945 minutes

Eberechi Eze 2873 minutes

Leandro Trossard 2577 minutes

Piero Hincapié 2503 minutes

Gabriel Martinelli 2249 minutes

Noni Madueke 2095 minutes

Riccardo Calafiori 2041 minutes

Mikel Merino 1879 minutes

Martin Ødegaard 1774 minutes

Ben White 1762 minutes

Cristhian Mosquera 1707 minutes

Myles Lewis-Skelly 1547 minutes

Christian Nørgaard 995 minutes

Kepa Arrizabalaga 987 minutes



Total of the 21 most used players: 54,526 minutes Show more

The Atlético players with the most minutes played Dávid Hancko 3669 minutes

Giuliano Simeone 3656 minutes

Jan Oblak 3600 minutes

Marcos Llorente 3512 minutes

Julián Alvarez 3483 minutes

Koke 3160 minutes

Matteo Ruggeri 3080 minutes

Robin Le Normand 2577 minutes

Alexander Sørloth 2574 minutes

Antoine Griezmann 2471 minutes

Pablo Barrios 2452 minutes

Marc Pubill 2370 minutes

Nahuel Molina 2337 minutes

Álex Baena 2090 minutes

Nico González 1914 minutes

Johnny Cardoso 1682 minutes

Clément Lenglet 1569 minutes

Thiago Almada 1561 minutes

José María Giménez 1501 minutes

Juan Musso 1470 minutes

Conor Gallagher 1081 minutes



Total of the 21 most used players: 50,278 minutes Show more

Record goal scorers in the Champions League

The Champions League record goalscorers 1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Getty 3. Robert Lewandowski: 109 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund. Image: KEYSTONE 4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon. Image: Keystone 5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid. Image: Keystone 6. Kylian Mbappé: 70 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco. Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa 7. Erling Haaland: 57 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg. 7. Thomas Müller: 57 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich. Image: Getty 9. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 10. Harry Kane: 53 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham. Image: Imago 11. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal. Image: Keystone 11. Mohamed Salah: 50 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel. Image: Getty 13th Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam. Image: Getty 13. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 15. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 16. Antoine Griezmann: 44 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona. Image: Getty 16. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille. Image: Keystone 18. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Keystone 19. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 20. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid. Image: Keystone 21. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli. Image: Keystone 22. Vinicius Junior: 34 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid. Image: sda 23. Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco. Image: Keystone 24th Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 25. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 25. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United. Image: Keystone 25. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca. Image: Keystone The Champions League record goalscorers 1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Getty 3. Robert Lewandowski: 109 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund. Image: KEYSTONE 4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon. Image: Keystone 5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid. Image: Keystone 6. Kylian Mbappé: 70 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco. Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa 7. Erling Haaland: 57 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg. 7. Thomas Müller: 57 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich. Image: Getty 9. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 10. Harry Kane: 53 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham. Image: Imago 11. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal. Image: Keystone 11. Mohamed Salah: 50 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel. Image: Getty 13th Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam. Image: Getty 13. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 15. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 16. Antoine Griezmann: 44 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona. Image: Getty 16. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille. Image: Keystone 18. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Keystone 19. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 20. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid. Image: Keystone 21. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli. Image: Keystone 22. Vinicius Junior: 34 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid. Image: sda 23. Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco. Image: Keystone 24th Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 25. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 25. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United. Image: Keystone 25. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca. Image: Keystone