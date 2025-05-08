Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta describes his team as the best team in this year's Champions League despite their elimination in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Compatriot Luis Enrique disagrees - even protégé Declan Rice disagrees with his boss.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta describes his team as the best in the Champions League despite their semi-final exit.

The Gunners' renewed failure cements their image as perennial losers on the European stage.

PSG coach Enrique, meanwhile, emphasized his team's efficiency and felt they deserved to progress - with Donnarumma highlighted as the decisive factor in the game.

Arsenal star Declan Rice also emphasized that a lot was missing in the end. Show more

Arsenal have one of the most modern stadiums in the world and a 120-million-euro transfer like Declan Rice in their team. They even knocked defending champions Real Madrid out of the competition in the Champions League quarter-finals this year.

But once again, an 18-year-old quote from José Mourinho - "the manager is top. The team has a great future. But they won't win anything" - proved to be true. The Gunners also lost the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (1-2) and were eliminated in the semi-finals.

"I don't think there's a better team in this competition from what I've seen, but we're out. I think we deserved a lot more in both games," said Arteta afterwards. They were certainly the better team against the French for 160 minutes, said the 43-year-old.

Loser image reinforced

In the end, however, it was another painful defeat. Also for Arteta, who joined the traditional club in December 2019. The ex-professional was previously Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City for three and a half years. His achievements to date (winning the 2020 FA Cup) are modest.

He failed in Paris for the sixth time shortly before the finish line: In the Premier League, Arsenal squandered league leads late in the season in 2023 and 2024. The Gunners also failed to reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup in 2022 and 2025 and the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2021.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta must once again offer consolation IMAGO/Sportimage

The elimination from the top flight reverberates. "All the work we put in, the enthusiasm, the belief, and whatever happens, you come here and do what we did. It's the first time for 95 percent of these guys because they've never played in a semi-final before. And to do what they did today in Paris against this team is remarkable," said Arteta.

What is also remarkable, however, is Arsenal's image as losers. Every year, Gunners fans have to watch other clubs lift the trophies at the end of the season, the competition mocks. In fact, all three European Cup finals since 2000 have been lost. Three more semi-final knockouts in the Champions and Europa Leagues have been added to the list.

Arteta, who still wants to defend his second place in the league behind Liverpool, has no doubt that he will be able to motivate his players again in the summer after the low blow. He wants to use a PSG player as a shining example: "Marquinhos has tried eleven times to win the Champions League with this club. He didn't win it. He is the captain (...). So he's been up and down eleven times," Arteta sums up. You have to look in the mirror and learn from someone with such a career, says Arteta.

Coach Luis Enrique and captain Marquinhos harmonize at PSG . sda

"If you want to play this sport, if you want to take part in competitions and be close to the trophies, then you'd better be able to handle it. But you have to be able to handle it," says Arteta.

PSG coach Enrique and Rice disagree

Luis Enrique can do little with the statements of his "good friend": "I don't agree at all. They played cleverly today (...). They played the way they wanted to and like to play. But I think we scored more goals than them in the two games - and that's the most important thing in football."

"We deserved to get to the final," emphasized Enrique, adding: "They are also a great team, but I repeat that we scored more goals and played great in the first leg. And it was a different game in the second half - we could have scored even more goals."

Declan Rice also had a different view to Arteta on "DAZN" (via Kicker). "To be honest, we lacked a lot," said the midfielder: "We could have done a lot more. It's really annoying. We got off to such a dominant start. If we take one of our chances in the first 15 to 20 minutes, then the game changes completely." At least Rice agreed with his boss, who complained: "After 20 minutes it should be 3-0 to us."

But Gigi Donnarumma had something against it. Arteta: "If you look at who was their best player on the pitch in the two games, it was their goalkeeper," said the Spaniard, summing up: "He made the difference for them." Rice also praised the 26-year-old Italian: "It was one of those nights where the goalkeeper made incredible saves."