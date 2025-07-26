  1. Residential Customers
Desired player arrives Arsenal complete the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres

26.7.2025 - 23:11

Viktor Gyökeres changes jersey and becomes a Gunner
Viktor Gyökeres changes jersey and becomes a Gunner
Arsenal are getting their dream player Viktor Gyökeres. The 27-year-old Swedish international joins the Gunners from Sporting Lisbon.

26.07.2025, 23:11

26.07.2025, 23:16

According to information from the Portuguese club, quoted by the newspaper "Record" among others, the transfer fee for Gyökeres, including bonuses, is said to be around 76 million euros. According to media reports, the center forward will receive a contract until mid-2030. Arsenal did not provide any details in their announcement.

Gyökeres scored 97 goals in 102 games in two years for Sporting. As Arsenal wrote, the transfer is still subject to the completion of the official work permit process.

