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Leader weakens Arsenal lose to Bournemouth and open the door for City

SDA

11.4.2026 - 15:51

Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are dismayed after conceding a goal
Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are dismayed after conceding a goal
Keystone

Arsenal weakened in the Premier League and conceded another defeat after eight games. This could see them close in on Manchester City on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA

11.04.2026, 15:51

11.04.2026, 15:54

After eight games, England's league leaders Arsenal have suffered another defeat in the Premier League. On Saturday, the anemic Gunners lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth in the 32nd round. After going behind early on through Eli Junior Kroupi (17'), Viktor Gyökeres equalized with a penalty (35'). At the start of the final phase, Alex Scott put the home side in checkmate (74'). As usual, the Londoners had plenty of possession, but were only able to create a few dangerous situations against the deep-lying visitors.

With two games in hand, Arsenal have a nine-point lead over their closest rivals Manchester City. The Citizens travel to Chelsea on Sunday, before a crucial clash with Arsenal in Manchester a week later.

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