Penalty turmoil in Madrid. Coach Arteta and striker Gyökeres are frustrated after the game because a supposed penalty for Arsenal is taken back shortly before the end.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the draw between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid, a penalty decision is the talk of the town.

Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyökeres don't understand how the penalty could be withdrawn shortly before the end.

Next week, the second leg in London will decide who goes through to the Champions League final. Show more

It's all to play for between Atlético Madrid and Arsenal. The two teams drew 1-1 in the semi-final first leg, with both goals coming from penalties. But should Arsenal have been awarded a second penalty?

In the closing stages, referee Makkelie points to the spot after Arsenal's Eze is allegedly hit on the foot by Atlético's Hancko. However, the VAR intervened and Makkelie reversed the decision after consulting the images.

Arteta and Gyökeres annoyed

A controversial decision that leaves Arsenal red-faced. "I'm extremely annoyed and disappointed. Because it's against the rules. I don't understand it and it changes the course of the game," said an annoyed coach Mikel Arteta after the match. He added: "It's a clear contact. You can't take that decision back. Unacceptable at this level."

Arsenal's only scorer Viktor Gyökeres also had his doubts after the game. The Swede said: "I don't understand why they took it back. It looks like contact to me. But it's their decision."

Nevertheless, he is combative: "We were good in the first half. They were better after that. It was a difficult game in a difficult place. But it's only half-time."

The semi-final enters its second round next week. On Tuesday, the Gunners want to make it to the final at home in the Emirates. Without any refereeing trouble.