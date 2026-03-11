  1. Residential Customers
Champions League Arsenal secure a late draw in Leverkusen

SDA

11.3.2026 - 20:53

Kai Havertz (left) scored for Arsenal, Robert Andrich made it 1:0 for Leverkusen
Keystone

Arsenal avoid defeat in the Champions League round of 16 first leg in Leverkusen thanks to a late goal. Kai Havertz scored a penalty to make it 1:1.

Keystone-SDA

11.03.2026, 20:53

11.03.2026, 20:54

In the 89th minute, former Leverkusen player Havertz secured the draw for the English side. Malik Tillman's impetuous challenge on Noni Madueke in his own penalty area resulted in a penalty. A debatable whistle: although Tillman missed the ball with his tackle, he probably only touched his opponent very lightly.

Leverkusen, who had Swiss international goalkeeper Jonas Omlin on the substitutes' bench, scored shortly after the break through captain Robert Andrich from a corner kick and then had the league winners well under control until the penalty. It was Arsenal's first "point loss" in the current Champions League.

The second leg will take place on Tuesday.

