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16-year-old matchwinner Arsenal take a big step towards the title thanks to a last-minute win

SDA

14.3.2026 - 23:04

16-year-old Max Dowman sealed the deal with a 2-0 win in the 97th minute in his third Premier League match. He had already scored the late 1:0.
16-year-old Max Dowman sealed the deal with a 2-0 win in the 97th minute in his third Premier League match. He had already scored the late 1:0.
IMAGO/Shutterstock

Arsenal take another step closer to the Premier League title. The Gunners have a 16-year-old to thank for that.

Keystone-SDA

14.03.2026, 23:04

14.03.2026, 23:16

The Londoners won 2-0 at home against Everton on Saturday thanks to late goals from Viktor Gyökeres (89th minute) and 16-year-old Max Dowman (97th).

Three days after losing 3-0 at Real Madrid in the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League, runners-up Manchester City had to settle for a 1-1 draw at West Ham and are now nine points behind the Gunners, who have played one game more. For Arsenal, who Mikel Arteta has turned into title contenders again since the end of 2019, it would be their first league title in 2004.

Granit Xhaka suffered another setback with Sunderland six days after being knocked out of the FA Cup against third-division side Port Vale. The promoted side, who had started the season so formidably and lost their way in recent weeks, lost 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and slipped to 13th in the table.

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