On Wednesday, Arsenal and Bayern Munich face off in the Champions League. Both are impressing this season. You can watch live with blue Sport.

Alongside Inter Milan, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are two of the three teams with an unblemished record in the Champions League after four games. Both also lead the domestic league with ease.

This is more surprising for Arsenal. The team from London have lost just once in their first twelve league games this season and have a six-point lead over second-placed Chelsea. This is all the more impressive given that there is still untapped potential in attack. Suffering from a knee injury, German Kai Havertz, Arsenal's top scorer last season, was only available for the first round of the championship. Norwegian captain Martin Ödegaard, who could make his comeback from a knee injury against Bayern, only played 204 minutes in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are number one in the league in terms of goals scored (24) together with Manchester City. The showpiece so far, however, has been the defense with the strong center-back duo of William Saliba and Gabriel - although the latter will be missing against Bayern. Arsenal have only conceded six goals in the league and none in the Champions League. Mikel Arteta, who has been in charge as coach since the end of 2019, has managed to form a functioning collective that can both press high and defend deep. The team is also very strong at set pieces, which also speaks volumes for Arteta's good work.

Bayern even more impressive

Now, however, the ultimate test awaits Arsenal. Bayern have made an even more impressive start to the season. Including the Super Cup, they have won 17 out of 18 competitive matches. Only at Union Berlin did they have to settle for a 2-2 draw. In the top flight, they won away from home against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (2:1). In the Bundesliga, the goal difference after eleven rounds is 41:8, although coach Vincent Kompany, who was hired in July 2024, was anything but the first choice at the time.

Harry Kane stands out for the Munich team. The 33-year-old English striker, who is not too bad at defensive duties, has scored no fewer than 24 goals in 18 competitive matches this season. He only failed to get on the scoresheet in four games. In total, he has scored 109 times in 114 games for the German record champions. He also provided 29 assists.

Kane was discarded as a child at Arsenal

Wednesday's game has a "little extra appeal" for Kane, as he was a junior at Arsenal's city rivals Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Bayern in 2023. In addition, Arsenal felt he was not good enough when he was seven or eight years old, according to his own statements. The reason: those in charge thought he was a bit chubby and not very athletic. What a mockery when you see what a model professional Kane is today.

"In my time at Tottenham, the games against Arsenal were some of the biggest," said Kane. He scored 14 goals in 17 Premier League games against his arch-rivals - which is also more than impressive. He also scored for Bayern against Arsenal in last year's Champions League quarter-final, when the Munich side prevailed 3-2 on aggregate. Prior to that, the Germans had won three consecutive matches against the English side 5:1.

This time, the result is unlikely to be so clear-cut. "They are an absolute top team, especially this season," said Kane. "But at the end of the day, it's just another game - an important game." An encounter in which both will be looking to keep their clean sheets in the Champions League.