Relief at Arsenal: after two defeats, the Londoners return to winning ways in the tight championship race Keystone

Arsenal get back on track after two defeats in the league and move ahead in the championship race. The Londoners beat Newcastle United 1:0 in the 34th round of the Premier League.

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Eberechi Eze scored the decisive goal in the 9th minute. The assist for the only goal of the day came from German Kai Havertz, who had to be substituted after 34 minutes with a groin complaint.

The win puts Arsenal back three points ahead of Manchester City. However, coach Pep Guardiola's team have played one game less and progressed to the FA Cup final this Saturday thanks to a 2:1 win against second-division side Southampton. The favorites turned the game around in the final minutes after the underdogs had taken the lead in the 79th minute. Chelsea and Leeds United will determine the second finalist on Sunday.