"Time to turn frustration, anger and disappointment into a great performance: Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta Keystone

Arsenal play Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday for a place in the final of the Champions League - and against their own image. After the 1-0 defeat a week ago, the Londoners will face the game with anger in their stomachs.

"We created a lot of frustration, anger and disappointment," said coach Mikel Arteta the day before the semi-final second leg at Paris Saint-Germain. Now it was time to turn that into a "great performance".

Arsenal's 1-0 home defeat in the first leg left them with a mortgage in their clash with the French champions. This is another reason why Arteta's powerful words resonate with many Arsenal fans. The Gunners are tired of watching other clubs being handed the trophies at the end of every season. Arteta also wants to change this: "You have to do something special in this competition to have the right to be in the final. And the moment to do that is now in Paris!"

Like a "gangly teenager"

Arsenal have one of the most modern stadiums in the world and a 120-million-euro transfer like Declan Rice in their team. In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Londoners knocked defending champions Real Madrid out of the competition. Nevertheless, the club still has a loser image. They have lost all three European Cup finals since 2000. They have also lost three other semi-finals in the Champions League and Europa League. In the 2022/23 season, Arsenal finished first in the Premier League on 27 out of 38 match days - and ultimately squandered a five-point lead over Manchester City.

"Arsenal is a big club. But not on the international stage," said German TV pundit and long-time England professional Dietmar Hamann in an interview with "Kicker". The New York Times even mocked the fact that Arsenal looked like a "gangly teenager in a room full of good-looking 21-year-olds" alongside semi-finalists PSG, FC Barcelona and Inter Milan.

PSG with fresh legs and a hunger for titles

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain, reformed with resounding success by coach Luis Enrique, have their sights set on a second Champions League final. Five years after their defeat to Bayern Munich during the coronavirus pandemic, they are aiming for a major coup in Munich on May 31.

In Ligue 1, PSG are already in slow gear as the established champions. In the recent 2-1 defeat against Strasbourg, the second defeat in a row, Luis Enrique made ten changes to his squad compared to the win in London. The Spaniard will also be able to call on his top scorer Ousmane Dembélé again against Arsenal on Wednesday evening (9pm).