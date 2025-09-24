Arsenal's Kai Havertz threatens to be out for a long time again. Keystone

Kai Havertz is not getting rid of his bad luck with injuries. The German Arsenal striker is once again out for a long time after undergoing knee surgery.

Keystone-SDA SDA

His coach Mikel Arteta made this clear before the League Cup match against Port Vale: "We know that Kai will be out for months. Even though you never really know with him because he is very special," said the Spaniard. This means that Havertz is also likely to miss the German national team's World Cup qualifiers in October and November.

The former Leverkusen player underwent minor knee surgery at the end of August. He was not initially expected to be out for as long as last season. Back then, Havertz missed large parts of the second half of the season due to a thigh injury.