  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After knee surgery Arsenal's Kai Havertz out for a long time again

SDA

24.9.2025 - 11:01

Arsenal's Kai Havertz threatens to be out for a long time again.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz threatens to be out for a long time again.
Keystone

Kai Havertz is not getting rid of his bad luck with injuries. The German Arsenal striker is once again out for a long time after undergoing knee surgery.

Keystone-SDA

24.09.2025, 11:01

24.09.2025, 13:35

His coach Mikel Arteta made this clear before the League Cup match against Port Vale: "We know that Kai will be out for months. Even though you never really know with him because he is very special," said the Spaniard. This means that Havertz is also likely to miss the German national team's World Cup qualifiers in October and November.

The former Leverkusen player underwent minor knee surgery at the end of August. He was not initially expected to be out for as long as last season. Back then, Havertz missed large parts of the second half of the season due to a thigh injury.

More from the department

Big names are involved. All these Swiss have played for Fribourg

Big names are involvedAll these Swiss have played for Fribourg

Contract until 2027. Winterthur sign former GC striker Momoh

Contract until 2027Winterthur sign former GC striker Momoh

Basel meets the Swiss. Manzambi on his rocky path:

Basel meets the SwissManzambi on his rocky path: "I was very small, I grew up too late"