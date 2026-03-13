Borussia Mönchengladbach pick up a very important win in a weak Bundesliga match against St. Pauli. Coach Polanski can also breathe a sigh of relief ahead of the derby in Cologne. The highlight was a dream goal.

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A dream goal from Kevin Stöger gave Borussia Mönchengladbach a much-needed home win in the relegation duel against direct rivals FC St. Pauli. The 2:0 (1:0) on Friday evening at the start of the 26th matchday of the Bundesliga also initially took the pressure off Gladbach coach Eugen Polanski ahead of the explosive Rhine derby at 1. FC Köln. After Stöger's wonderful free-kick (37th minute), Franck Honorat (62nd) scored five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

With their second home win in a row, Borussia widened the gap to St. Pauli in 16th place on the relegation table to four points. A win at the Millerntor was already extremely important for Gladbach in the first half of the season. On matchday 9, the 4-0 win at St. Pauli was the first victory of the season and the start of a series of points.

The pressure was high this time too. The last time Borussia were in a similarly precarious situation was 15 years ago, when they managed to avoid relegation against Bochum under the then coach Lucien Favre.

Weak level with a dream goal as the highlight

Gladbach seemed to cope well with the pressure for the most part and were the more active and initially the better team. However, the old shortcoming of scoring goals soon became apparent. Borussia's attacking efforts from play were, as so often, too one-dimensional. Feeding striker Haris Tabakovic with high balls did not work and the combination play up top was far too error-prone.

St. Pauli were nowhere to be seen for a long time - until the 27th minute, when Gladbach keeper Moritz Nicolas even saved his team from going behind against Joel Fujita, which would have been too much of a good thing at that point. The attacking efforts of the visitors, who had remained unbeaten in the previous three games, had been almost non-existent up to that point.

The Kiezkicker's time without a goal came to an end after 245 minutes - tellingly from a resting ball. Stöger, who had been weak up to that point, curled a free-kick from around 25 meters into the corner beautifully and unstoppably for St. Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. For the first time in five years, Borussia had scored a direct free-kick - and what a goal it was.

The victory could have been even greater in the end

However, it remained the only treat in an otherwise very weak Bundesliga match, in which both teams hardly managed to get more than three passes in a row to their own man. Gladbach were somewhat fortunate to make it 2-0 when Honorat's dry finish was deflected slightly by Adam Dzwigala, meaning Vasilj was once again unable to make a save. In the 78th minute, Honorat missed the chance to make it 3-0 when he ran alone towards the Pauli keeper and hit the post.