Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's contract expires in the summer. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi hopes that the Egyptian won't be drawn to Saudi Arabia.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life, but his contract at Liverpool expires in the summer of 2025.

blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi jokes: "If I was a sporting director and had the necessary change, I would definitely have signed him."

Marcel Reif is convinced that Salah would like to extend his contract with the Reds: "He wants nothing more than to stay at Liverpool." Show more

Mohamed Salah is also a topic of discussion ahead of the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Gemain and Liverpool FC. The former Basel player has scored 52 points in 39 games this season. However, the winger's contract expires next summer. His future is still uncertain.

Blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi says with a grin about the Egyptian: "If I was a sports director and had the necessary small change, I would definitely have signed him." Mehmedi also has a specific wish for Salah's future: "As a football lover, you can only hope that he doesn't make the move to Saudi Arabia." It is to be hoped that Salah stays in Europe, preferably with Liverpool: "It would be best if he ended his career there straight away because he has already been playing there for a few years."

In addition to Salah, the contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also expire at Liverpool. If all three superstars were to leave the club, trouble would be inevitable, blue Sport expert Marcel Reif is certain: "If you tell the people of Liverpool that Trent Alexander-Arnold - another child of the house - and Salah are a business model, they'll burn the city down."

Reif explains that it's an exciting story because, above all, the players want to stay: "Before the season, I thought Salah wanted to go to Saudi Arabia and collect another 40 million. Now I think he wants nothing more than to stay at Liverpool. It's fun to play football like that." Reif then has a tip against former coach Jürgen Klopp: "And nobody shouts around in the dressing room the whole time: 'Rock n' roll, rock n' roll'."