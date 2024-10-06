Young Boys lose 1-0 in Basel and remain bottom of the league. Sandro Lauper was the tragic figure in this classic match, first being denied a penalty and then sent off shortly afterwards.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Champions YB also lose to FC Basel and are now bottom of the Super League table after nine matchdays.

The Bernese held their own for a long time in Basel, but a potential penalty was disallowed by the VAR because Sandro Lauper let himself fall a little too easily. This drew criticism from pundit Admir Mehmedi.

A short time later, the YB midfielder was sent off for a foul, making him the tragic figure of the game. Show more

Young Boys lose the crisis duel against FC Basel 0:1. The Bernese started the game better at St. Jakob-Park and hit the post through Filip Ugrinic. However, two scenes shortly before the break changed the direction of the game. First, Young Boys were awarded a penalty, but the VAR intervened. Referee Luca Cibelli therefore watches the scene on the screen and exposes the swallow by YB midfielder Sandro Lauper, who clumsily drops after minimal contact with Romário Baró.

A few moments later, the same Lauper is again at the center of attention with an unfortunate action. This time it was an unnecessary and rude tackle on Bénie Traoré. Lauper hits the FCB winger on the ankle with an open sole. Referee Cibelli immediately shows the red card and sends the Bernese player off.

Outnumbered, FCB managed to take control of the game and secured the three points thanks to Adrian Barisic's golden goal.

Mehmedi criticizes Lauper for penalty scene

It is obvious that it was not Sandro Lauper's day. There was also criticism from the blue studio from Admir Mehmedi. The former international also criticized the midfielder's lack of sportsmanship: "Of course the referee blows the whistle. But with the VAR and everything, you just have to stand up and say: 'It wasn't a penalty'."

Mehmedi describes the scene from his point of view: "There was hardly any contact, if any at all. At thigh height, where he runs into the opponent, mind you." The 76-time Swiss international therefore wishes: "From a player's point of view, you can be a bit fair and say: 'It went badly, I tried or whatever'."

