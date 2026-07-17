As expected, following his strong performances at the World Cup, Johan Manzambi is transferring from SC Freiburg to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

His new club did not disclose any details regarding the length of his contract or his transfer fee. However, the 20-year-old is likely to surpass Granit Xhaka as Switzerland’s record transfer. Xhaka moved from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Arsenal in 2016 for 45 million euros.