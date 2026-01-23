As expected, Johan Manzambi is transferring from SC Freiburg to Aston Villa in the Premier League following his strong performances at the World Cup. The 20-year-old has thus become Switzerland's most expensive transfer ever.

Manzambi’s new club did not disclose any details regarding the contract term or the transfer fee. On its website, last season’s Europa League champion simply states that it is a “permanent transfer.” According to Sky, Aston Villa is paying SC Freiburg 60 million euros, a figure that could rise to 70 million with bonus payments.

With this move, Aston Villa outbid league rival Newcastle, which had reportedly negotiated a similarly high fee with Freiburg. However, Manzambi was reportedly unable to reach a contract agreement with the “Magpies.” The prospect of competing in the Champions League with the team coached by Unai Emery—which finished fourth in the last Premier League season—is said to have been a key factor in Aston Villa’s favor.

Manzambi, who can play in a variety of positions in midfield or even further up the field, scored three goals and set up two others at the World Cup, even though he was initially used only as a substitute, was injured in the Round of 32 against Algeria (2–0) and was unable to play for the remainder of the tournament. He had already attracted the interest of financially powerful major clubs with his performances for Freiburg, a Europa League finalist. In the final, Freiburg lost 0–3 to Manzambi’s new club, Aston Villa.

The previous Swiss transfer record was held by Granit Xhaka. Ten years ago, Arsenal paid Borussia Mönchengladbach 45 million euros for the national team captain. He is followed by Dan Ndoye (who moved from Bologna to Nottingham for 42 million euros) and Ardon Jashari (who moved from Club Brugge to AC Milan for 36 million euros).

For SC Freiburg as well, Manzambi—who joined the club from Servette in January 2023—is by far the most expensive transfer in the club’s history. The Bundesliga club’s previous highest transfer fees came from the sales of Kevin Schade and Merlin Röhl, who were sold to Brentford and Everton, respectively, for around 25 million euros.