Before the game against Grasshoppers, Mattia Croci-Torti analyzes the difficult start to the season for his FC Lugano exclusively for blue Sport.

Out in Europe and in the first round of the Cup against Cham, plus a meagre record of one win, one draw and four defeats in the Super League. Most recently, the Bianconeri lost two games in a row against YB and St. Gallen. Lugano will be looking to show a reaction to their unsuccessful start to the season against GC on Saturday.

In an interview with blue Sport, coach Mattia Croci-Torti makes no secret of the fact that Lugano are not doing well and admits: "We're lacking positive results. It's certainly no coincidence that they haven't materialized. We didn't manage to be as dangerous as we wanted to be from the start of the season and we weren't as stable at the back as everyone expected. We need to take a step forward in both aspects. It seems trivial, but internally there are many details that we need to work on and improve."

The coach insists on the daily work: "Analyzing mistakes and trying to improve, that's the key. If we're not where we want to be in the table, it's because we've made too many mistakes. We have to roll up our sleeves, pay attention to the details and work harder to reverse the trend."

In recent weeks, the transfer of David von Ballmoos to Lugano changed the balance in the goalkeeper position - which also caused some displeasure. The previous regular goalkeeper Amir Saipi did not even make the journey for the away game in St. Gallen: "Von Ballmoos is a very good goalkeeper, he came to us ready. I wasn't sure whether he would be in the starting eleven from the start because he hadn't played for YB for a long time, but he was ready straight away. It wasn't an easy decision because Amir Saipi is a goalkeeper in whom I have great confidence and who has given so much to Lugano in recent years and who I'm sure will still be useful. He just needs to find his confidence again, but I'm convinced that we'll have two goalkeepers who are up to the challenge."

On the injury front, the loss of Renato Steffen weighs heavily: "He had a pneumothorax, at first it seemed to be a minor injury, but it turned out to be not so minor. He won't be available to us for more than a month. Fortunately, the national team break and the two-game suspension will shorten the actual time. Now he just has to rest and get fit again so that he can help us again," says Croci-Torti.

"I'm relaxed because I believe in all my players"

On a personal level, "Crus" does not deny the difficulty of the current phase: "It's not a good time, but in team sport these things happen. You have to face it without being too depressed and try to see the positives. You have to be convinced that you can get out of the situation. That means you have to believe in the team. I'm relaxed because I believe in all my players and know that we can still be successful with them. As long as I'm Lugano's coach, I'll try to develop the boys as much as possible."

On his relationship with the club and his future, he says: "Am I the Ferguson or the Del Curto of Lugano? No, I don't think about those things. I focus on what will happen tomorrow and I know that I have to earn it with the daily work of today."

"I'm very happy to be coaching Lugano. And I am convinced that we can still achieve many successes. That's the motivation I have inside me. We have to work day after day, watching game after game, because we know that in football you are judged by the results. We have to do everything we can to get them back," concluded the Bianconeri coach.