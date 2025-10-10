There are hardly any sporting reasons for Adi Hütter's departure Keystone

AS Monaco is parting ways with coach Adi Hütter with immediate effect, as the club of the two Swiss players Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn confirmed on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hütter joined Monaco in 2023 and finished his first season with the club in second place in the French league behind Paris Saint-Germain. The Austrian had previously coached Young Boys from 2015 to 2018. Under the 55-year-old, the Bernese team finished second in the championship twice before he coached them to their first league title in 32 years in 2018.

There are hardly any sporting reasons for his departure from Monaco. The club is currently fifth in the French Ligue 1 table, just three points behind champions and leaders Paris Saint-Germain. In the Champions League, their previous appearances included a 1:4 against Brugge and a 2:2 against Manchester City. According to rumors, internal differences between Hütter and the club's top management were the reason for the separation. Monaco sold players for over 110 million euros in the summer, while only around 13 million was spent on new arrivals.

The former coach of Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise, Sébastien Pocognoli, is said to have been chosen as Hütter's successor.