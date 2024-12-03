"Dobvik" instead of "Dovbyk" is written on the jersey of Roma's star striker. X

That too! AS Roma is not only losing, it also doesn't seem to know its own players.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Embarrassing shirt mishap at AS Roma in the match against Atalanta (0:2) on Monday: the shirt of top striker Artem Dovbyk is flocked with the wrong name.

The faux pas is seen on social media and by Italian newspapers as symptomatic of the club's chaotic situation.

The Romans have made a poor start to the new season, are only in 15th place and just outside the relegation places. Show more

In sporting terms, things have not been going well at all for AS Roma so far this season, and the Romans are also experiencing a number of other problems. Even the flocking of their own players' shirts is not always working for the traditional club from the Italian capital.

In the 2-0 defeat against Atalanta Bergamo, Ukrainian international Artem Dovbyk ran across the pitch with the wrong name on his back. Instead of "Dovbyk", "Dobvik" was written on the center forward's shirt.

Mockery and malice for "confused Roma"

It wasn't just social media that was full of malice. "Incredible Roma", commented the "Corriere dello Sport", for example. The daily newspaper "Tuttosport" recognized the material faux pas surrounding the disappointing attacker as a "symptomatic mistake for this confused Roma".

Dovbyk, top scorer in LaLiga last season at Girona with 24 goals, moved to Rome in the summer for 30 million euros. This made him the fifth most expensive transfer in the club's history. Dovbyk has scored six times in 18 games so far this season and has yet to live up to the high expectations. AS Roma are currently only in 15th place and are just two points clear of the relegation places.

