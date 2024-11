Ivan Juric also failed to find solutions to AS Roma's problems. Picture: Keystone

After just twelve games, Ivan Juric has had to resign as coach of AS Roma.

SDA

Juric only took over from Daniele de Rossi in mid-September, who succeeded José Mourinho last January. After twelve rounds in Serie A, AS Roma are in 12th place with just three wins.

The 49-year-old Croatian was sacked after the 2:3 home defeat against Bologna. A successor has not yet been appointed.

SDA