Early exit AS Roma sacks coach Daniele De Rossi

SDA

18.9.2024 - 10:05

It didn't help Daniele De Rossi that he used to be a legendary player at AS Roma - sacked as coach after just four games
Keystone

After just four league games with a home defeat against Empoli (1:2) and three draws away against Cagliari (0:0), Juventus (0:0) and Genoa (1:1), AS Roma sacked coach De Rossi.

18.09.2024, 10:05

18.09.2024, 10:18

Daniele De Rossi only took over as successor to José Mourinho in January. He led Roma to the semi-finals of the Europa League and was given a three-year contract in April. He is also a legendary player at AS Roma - which is another reason why the early dismissal is surprising.

The decision was made "in the interests of the team", according to the club's statement. The season is still in its infancy. This would allow the club to "continue on the path it has embarked on quickly". AS Roma wants to qualify for the Champions League again this season. In the current season, AS Roma is competing in the Europa League.

SDA

