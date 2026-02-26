  1. Residential Customers
Scared minutes for Real defender Asencio reports back after scare and gives the all-clear

Jan Arnet

26.2.2026

Raul Asencio caused a moment of shock on Wednesday evening. The Real defender appeared to have suffered a serious head injury. But now the 23-year-old has given the all-clear in person.

26.02.2026, 12:09

26.02.2026, 12:11

It is the 71st minute of the Champions League play-off second leg between Real Madrid and Benfica Lisbon. Raul Asencio goes up for a header, not realizing that his teammate Eduardo Camavinga is doing exactly the same. The two Real professionals collide with their heads and go down.

While Camavinga quickly gets up again, Asencio stays down for a long time. The central defender barely moves - the medical staff rush over immediately. They stabilize his neck with a neck brace and transport him from the field.

The game can only continue after a long interruption. It was an anxious few minutes for the Whites, who ultimately prevailed 3:1 on aggregate and reached the Champions League round of 16.

The next piece of good news came in the middle of the night. Asencio reports from hospital and gives the all-clear: "Thank you very much for all the encouraging news! It was just a scare! On to the next round!"

