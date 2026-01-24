Jonathan Asp Jensen brings Grasshoppers back into the game in Lausanne Keystone

Grasshoppers are at least halfway out of their slump in French-speaking Switzerland. Jonathan Asp Jensen secured a point for the team bottom of the table in a 1-1 draw at Lausanne-Sport.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Danish player on loan from Bayern Munich scored the somewhat flattering equalizer in the 76th minute for the visitors, who had (too?) long relied on a stable defence. And thus at least partially appeased the angry GC supporters.

After the GC fans turned their backs on the club management in a written statement during the week and broke off what they considered to be an inadequate dialog, the game at the Lausanne Tuilière initially brought even more trouble. This was because referee Luca Piccolo remained true to his generous line when Lausanne took the lead in the 51st minute and did not penalize a push by Nathan Butler-Oyedeji on Dirk Abels even after studying the video footage. Gaossou Diakité was then able to slot home unchallenged.

On the pitch, however, the players were not discouraged by the goal they conceded. After the Hoppers had previously been mainly intent on defending and had tried in vain to make pinpricks with counterattacks, Asp Jensen secured them a point with a fine individual performance and his seventh goal of the season. "We defended well and didn't concede much at the back. The goal we conceded was annoying, but the one point is okay," said Lovro Zvonarek in the on-field interview on blue.

The draw gave the Grasshoppers a further point in the relegation battle, leaving them one point clear of bottom club Winterthur. The difference to the direct relegation place is now eight points. However, the smouldering conflict between the fans and the club's management has added an extra dimension to the relegation battle.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Grasshoppers 1:1 (0:0)

5345 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 51st Diakité (Butler-Oyedeji) 1:0. 75th Jensen (Zvonarek) 1:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Okoh (63. Poaty), Fofana; Mollet, Custodio (70. Roche), Beloko (87. Ajdini); Diakité; Butler-Oyedeji (70. Lekoueiry), Traoré (70. Janneh).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Diaby (29. Mikulic), Stroscio (85. Bettkober); Diarrassouba, Zvonarek, Hassane, Krasniqi; Plange, Tsimba (46. Clemente), Jensen (91. Marques).

Remarks: Cautions: 17 Stroscio (suspended for next match), 45 Butler-Oyedeji, 62 Hassane.